Dallas-based Bailey Brauer Makes Big Office Move

DALLAS, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas litigation boutique Bailey Brauer PLLC celebrated its sixth anniversary with a move from the second to the sixth floor of Dallas' Campbell Centre I, 8350 N. Central Expressway, which doubled the firm's office space.

"The new office is more reflective of who we are as a firm. We were at capacity for quite some time in our previous office and this gives us the much-needed room to expand," said firm co-founder Clayton Bailey, about the move. "We doubled the size of our office, giving us a more functional workspace that enhances our collaborative team approach to litigation."

"Our success as a firm has required us to expand three times in six years. Everyone here is excited about the new space and what it means for our future now that we again have room to grow," said firm co-founder Alex Brauer. Additional attorneys are expected to join the firm this summer.

"From the beginning, this firm has been dedicated to aggressive, creative legal solutions for clients who expect sophisticated representation, and that always will be at the heart of our personnel decisions as we bring on new attorneys later this year," said Mr. Brauer.

In addition to Messrs. Bailey and Brauer, the firm currently includes veteran business litigator Gary Powell, complex commercial and bankruptcy litigator Benjamin Stewart, and litigator and regulatory attorney Adam Bell.

Founded in 2013, Bailey Brauer has quickly grown to be among the most respected firms in the country, earning multiple individual and firm honors from Chambers USA, BTI Consulting Group, Benchmark Litigation, the National Law Journal, The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers and D Magazine.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. Led by veteran trial and appellate lawyers Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, the firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, agribusiness, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com/.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dallas-based-bailey-brauer-makes-big-office-move-300866619.html

SOURCE Bailey Brauer PLLC