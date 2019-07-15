Dalet to Acquire Ooyala Flex Media Platform Business

Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Ooyala Flex Media Platform business. The asset deal includes the Ooyala Flex Media Platform, as well as Ooyala personnel across sales, marketing, engineering, professional services, and support. The Ooyala Flex Media Platform, which is primarily sold as a subscription/SaaS offering, is a perfect solution for servicing OTT and digital media distribution workflows. The acquisition of these assets, personnel, and customers will expand the Dalet solutions offering to more verticals and tiers beyond its traditional customer base in News and Production workflows, and accelerate Dalet's strategic move to increase recurring revenue models, with a subscription/SaaS-based services offering.

"By acquiring Ooyala, Dalet significantly widens the markets it can address in terms of verticals and their respective tiers of complexity. A perfect complement to our existing Dalet Galaxy five offering in our traditional markets, the Ooyala Flex Media Platform also opens opportunities for new customers such as corporate brands, telcos, leagues and sports teams, who are looking to simply manage their media assets. The modern metadata management and orchestration capabilities of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform bring what these organizations need to lower TCO, improve agility and reduce time to market,” states David Lasry, chief executive officer, Dalet. "Furthermore, Dalet’s proven products and services will enable Ooyala customers to augment and expand their Ooyala Flex Media Platform. We have a technology path forward supported by expanded, world-class professional services and customer success teams that can provide the know-how and expert guidance on scaling media operations to optimize the value of their Ooyala investment.”

Ooyala’s customers include leading brands such as Audi, Fox Sports Australia, HBO Asia, Media Prima, National Rugby League, Turner Asia, TV2, Zomin.TV, The Picture Production Company, Sky Sports, and Smoke and Mirrors. Together, Dalet’s and Ooyala’s experienced teams dedicated to support, DevOps, and on-premise/cloud platform monitoring will better serve these premium customers.

"I am incredibly proud of what Ooyala has accomplished. Our talented research and engineering team has built a renowned technology platform that powers core media workflows for some of the world’s most iconic brands,” comments Jonathan Huberman, chief executive officer of Ooyala. "Dalet’s strong market position and deep expertise in designing and deploying media workflows is an outstanding fit for Ooyala customers and technical teams. I am confident under their guidance, they will continue to innovate and grow.”

Advisors

BrowneJacobson (London) and King and Spalding LLP (France) provided legal representation to Dalet for the transaction. Latham Watkins provided legal representation to Ooyala for the transaction.

RSM acted as accounting and tax advisors to Dalet for the transaction. SOJE Capital LLC sourced and advised Dalet on the acquisition.

For more information about Dalet and its solutions, please visit www.dalet.com.

About Ooyala

Ooyala’s flexible and configurable content supply chain platform resolves the multi-platform delivery needs of today’s content creators and distributors.

The Ooyala Flex Media Platform has become the media factory of choice for innovative content owners worldwide. It orchestrates thousands of video workflows, manages assets and metadata across multiple systems, and analyzes bottlenecks within the entire content supply chain. The Ooyala Flex Media Platform utilizes open APIs to integrate with existing systems to provide a single source of truth for media, entertainment and sports companies.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005449/en/