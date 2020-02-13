13.02.2020 17:34:00

DALBAR Seeks Out Best-in-Class Annuity Illustrations

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illustrations are essential to the annuity sales process and DALBAR's recent review found Lincoln Financial to be the top provider of these communications, with New York Life, Jackson, Nationwide and Pacific Life all rounding out the top 5.

The financial community’s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices. (PRNewsfoto/DALBAR, Inc.)

Lincoln's qualification for the Communication Seal of Excellence is well deserved as the firm set a new standard with its highly digestible, colorful design and use of visual elements to convey key details such as performance and protected values. "This recognition underscores Lincoln's commitment to helping advisors and clients have more informed conversations about the value annuities can bring to a retirement income plan," says Brian Kroll, head of Lincoln's Annuity Solutions.  "Annuity illustrations are critical to these discussions, and making them easier to review and understand helps investors better navigate the buying process – providing an overall experience that is unmatched in the industry."

Highly effective illustrations simplify aspects of annuity contracts that can be difficult to explain, most importantly, guarantees. Very few firms, (only 18%), give prominent placement to projected guaranteed income and death benefit amounts; most force clients to delve into hypothetical tables to find these key details.

Presentation is everything in ensuring client comprehension. Lincoln aptly meets NAIC requirements by displaying projections for both up down markets on the same page, facilitating easy comparison. Nationwide provides projections for up and down markets in one chart, making the impact of performance easily distinguishable.

Tables are another differentiator and best-in-class illustrations incorporate shading, colors and easy-to-read text to outline year-by-year returns, values and protected amounts. Lincoln and AIG venture further with iconography, using locks, arrows and shields to highlight when protections kick in, helping clients to more easily grasp how these benefits work.

DALBAR's review encompassed fixed and variable annuity illustrations for content, design, format and clarity. Industry leaders are going beyond simply providing required information and recognizing the impact that an exceptional presentation has on client understanding and the experience overall.

DALBAR Inc., the financial community's leading independent expert, evaluates, audits and rates business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of a superior standard of care in the financial community.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dalbar-seeks-out-best-in-class-annuity-illustrations-301004705.html

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Rohstoffmärkte: Die Sorgen nehmen wieder zu
13:02
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, NIKE Inc
09:53
Vontobel: derimail - Biotech-Unternehmen mit Potenzial zum Durchbruch bei Medikamenten?
09:51
Weekly-Hits: US Quality Dividend Payers Index & Luxusindustrie
09:08
Das Virusproblem ist noch nicht gelöst
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
11.02.20
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Analyst warnt vor Ende des Konjunkturzyklus: So sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
Darum tendiert der Euro kaum verändert zum Dollar - Neues EUR/CHF-Tief
Vor sieben Jahren ausgestiegen, jetzt back in business: Credit Suisse kehrt ins ETF-Geschäft zurück
Zurich-Aktie etwas fester: Zurich erhöht dank Gewinnwachstum Dividende
Nestlé 2019 organisch gewachsen - Nestlé-Aktie dennoch im Minus
UBS: Bei diesen Schweizer Unternehmen sollten Anleger Kursrücksetzer durch Corona nutzen
Tesla-Aktie macht Verluste wett: Tesla plant Kapitalerhöhung
Meyer Burger-Aktie verliert nach Umsatzeinbruch deutlich
Wall Street schwächer -- SMI leichter -- DAX knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schwächer -- SMI leichter -- DAX knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex schwächeln am Donnerstag. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit roten Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost wurden von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;