Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’601 0.1%  SPI 15’472 0.1%  Dow 42’544 -0.1%  DAX 19’885 -0.1%  Euro 0.9369 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’860 -0.7%  Gold 2’646 0.8%  Bitcoin 87’320 1.9%  Dollar 0.9046 -0.4%  Öl 75.6 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Rohstoff-Performance im 4. Quartal 2024: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Nach Notlandung bei Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss: Staatsanwaltschaft in Österreich ermittelt - Ein Todesopfer - Unbekanntes Fehlerbild - Aktie im Minus
Chefwechsel: Stephan Leithner führt Deutsche Börse - Aktie schwächelt
Swisscom-Aktie: Swisscom finalisiert Übernahme von Vodafone Italia
RWE-Chef lehnt Rückkehr zu Atomkraft ab - Aktie fester
Suche...
Dalata Hotel Group Aktie [Valor: 23880361 / ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.01.2025 11:17:15

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Dalata Hotel Group
3.98 GBP 22.84%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights

02-Jan-2025 / 10:17 GMT/BST

 

Total Voting Rights

 

ISE: DHG   LSE: DAL

 

 

In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Dalata Hotel Group plc announces that:

As of 2 December 2024, Dalata Hotel Group plc’s share capital consists of 213,457,095 Ordinary Shares of nominal value 0.01 each.  Dalata Hotel Group plc does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.  Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Dalata Hotel Group plc is 213,457,095. 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

 

 

ENDs

 

 

 

 

Contacts

 Dalata Hotel Group plc 

smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

 Sean McKeon,

Tel +353 1 206 9400

Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

 

 

 

 

 

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by €1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland’s largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 56 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 12,150 rooms and a pipeline of over 870 rooms. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of €302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 368274
EQS News ID: 2060565

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2060565&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2024 | BX TV

Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews wirft David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2024.
Wie auch im Jahr 2023 beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine weiterhin die Welt, ebenfalls spitzt sich der Gaza Konflikt zu. Robert Halver erklärt, wie diese Konflikte die Finanzmärkte bewegt haben und welche Auswirkungen die Zinssenkungen der Notenbanken auf die Märkte genommen hat.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2024 | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

30.12.24 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
27.12.24 Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2024 | BX TV
23.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Gegenreaktion zum Wochenschluss
20.12.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Chipotle Mexican Grill, McDonalds, Starbucks
20.12.24 Will Santa Claus come to Wall Street?
20.12.24 BNP Paribas - Ausblick 2025
19.12.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
18.12.24 Klimawandel treibt Kaffee- und Kakaopreise auf Rekordhöhe
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’100.00 19.18
Short 12’350.00 13.82
Short 13’850.00 5.89
SMI-Kurs: 11’600.90 30.12.2024 17:30:19
Long 11’000.00 19.19
Long 10’720.00 13.65
Long 9’860.00 7.32
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso 2025 das Leben vieler Anleger verändern wird
Krypto-Prognosen: So bullish sind die Experten für den Bitcoin im Jahr 2025
Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co: Das sind die Tops & Flops der Rohstoffe im Jahr 2024
PEPE konsolidiert unter 0,00002 Dollar, während Anleger in den WEPE-Presale Millionen investieren
Ruhiger Jahresstart: SMI geschlossen -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Bitcoin Prognose: Alles andere als ein Preisanstieg im Jahr 2025 wäre eine Sensation
Krypto-Influencer prognostiziert Dogecoin-Kursexplosion in 2025
Finanzblogger: AMD könnte 2025 die Marktdominanz von NVIDIA brechen
Banque Syz identifiziert mögliche Überraschungen für 2025: Showdown zwischen USA und OPEC+ und Ölpreis-Kollaps
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in NVIDIA von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten