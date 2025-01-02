|
02.01.2025 11:17:15
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights
|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Total Voting Rights
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Dalata Hotel Group plc announces that:
As of 2 December 2024, Dalata Hotel Group plc’s share capital consists of 213,457,095 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.01 each. Dalata Hotel Group plc does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Dalata Hotel Group plc is 213,457,095.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.
ENDs
Contacts
About Dalata
Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by €1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland’s largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 56 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 12,150 rooms and a pipeline of over 870 rooms. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of €302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|DAL,DHG
|LEI Code:
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|368274
|EQS News ID:
|2060565
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC
|
11:17
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
24.12.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
23.12.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
23.12.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
20.12.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
19.12.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
19.12.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
18.12.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC
Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2024 | BX TV
Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews wirft David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2024.
Wie auch im Jahr 2023 beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine weiterhin die Welt, ebenfalls spitzt sich der Gaza Konflikt zu. Robert Halver erklärt, wie diese Konflikte die Finanzmärkte bewegt haben und welche Auswirkungen die Zinssenkungen der Notenbanken auf die Märkte genommen hat.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|18.12.24
|Schroders: Investieren in die Zukunft des globalen Immobilienmarktes
|18.12.24
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Dezember 2024
|13.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Festverzinsliche Wertpapiere
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Jahresstart: SMI geschlossen -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische bleibt wegen eines Feiertages geschlossen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich zum Jahresstart kaum. Asiens Börsen machten am ersten Handelstag des neuen Jahres Verluste.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}