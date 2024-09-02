Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Total Voting Rights

|
In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Dalata Hotel Group plc announces that:
As of 2 September 2024, Dalata Hotel Group plc’s share capital consists of 224,430,160 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.01 each. Dalata Hotel Group plc does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Dalata Hotel Group plc is 224,430,160.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.
ABOUT DALATA
Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by €1.7bn in freehold and long leasehold assets in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland’s largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises 56 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 12,094 rooms and a pipeline of 871 rooms. For the year ended 31 December 2023, Dalata reported revenue of €607.7 million, basic earnings per share of 40.4 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 59.7 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com
