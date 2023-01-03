|
03.01.2023 13:46:16
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Total Voting Rights
|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Total Voting Rights
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Dalata Hotel Group plc announces that:
As of 3 January 2023, Dalata Hotel Group plcs share capital consists of 222,871,722 Ordinary Shares of nominal value 0.01 each. Dalata Hotel Group plc does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Dalata Hotel Group plc is 222,871,722.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.
ENDs
Contacts
About Dalata
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007, listed as a plc in March 2014 and is now Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group is a vertically integrated hotel owner operating two primary hotel brands, Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels. The Groups portfolio comprises 50 primarily 4-star hotels situated in city-centre locations with over 10,950 rooms across 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. The Group has ambitious expansion plans for the UK and continental Europe with a committed pipeline of 1,125 rooms. For the first six months of 2022, Dalata reported revenue of 220.2 million and a profit after tax of 46.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|DAL,DHG
|LEI Code:
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|213010
|EQS News ID:
|1526167
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC
|
13:46
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
21.12.22
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
21.12.22
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
21.12.22
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
21.12.22
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)
|
14.12.22
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Trading Update: Trading ahead of expectations (EQS Group)
|
14.12.22
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC : Trading Update: Trading ahead of expectations (Investegate)
|
01.12.22
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC
Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Im zweiten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews gibt Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2023. Wie geht es mit dem Ukraine Krieg weiter? Haben wir den Höhepunkt der Inflation bereits erreicht? Dazu wagt Robert Halver einen Blick in die Zukunft, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchweizer Börse begrüsst neues Börsenjahr mit Aufschlägen - SMI kurzzeitig über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX legt zu -- Schlussgewinne an den Börsen in China - In Tokio ruhte der Handel weiter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt begrüsst das neue Börsenjahr mit Gewinnen. Beim DAX geht es unterdessen ebenfalls ins Plus. Die Börsen in China zeigten sich am ersten Handelstag 2023 mit Zuschlägen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}