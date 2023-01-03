SMI 10'926 1.8%  SPI 13'975 1.8%  Dow 33'147 -0.2%  DAX 14'173 0.7%  Euro 0.9880 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'882 0.7%  Gold 1'835 0.6%  Bitcoin 15'676 1.6%  Dollar 0.9378 1.3%  Öl 84.7 -1.5% 
03.01.2023 13:46:16

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Total Voting Rights

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Total Voting Rights

03-Jan-2023 / 12:46 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Total Voting Rights

 

 

ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL

 

 

In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Dalata Hotel Group plc announces that:

As of 3 January 2023, Dalata Hotel Group plcs share capital consists of 222,871,722 Ordinary Shares of nominal value 0.01 each.  Dalata Hotel Group plc does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.  Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Dalata Hotel Group plc is 222,871,722.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

 

ENDs

 

 

Contacts

 

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

T: +353 1 206 9400

E:smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007, listed as a plc in March 2014 and is now Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group is a vertically integrated hotel owner operating two primary hotel brands, Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels. The Groups portfolio comprises 50 primarily 4-star hotels situated in city-centre locations with over 10,950 rooms across 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. The Group has ambitious expansion plans for the UK and continental Europe with a committed pipeline of 1,125 rooms. For the first six months of 2022, Dalata reported revenue of 220.2 million and a profit after tax of 46.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 213010
EQS News ID: 1526167

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

