|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Results of AGM
28-Apr-2022 / 17:59 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
AGM RESULTS
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
Dublin and London | 28 April 2022: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, today announces that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company were passed.
Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 28 March 2022 and made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com .
A recording of today's Annual General Meeting is also available on the Companys's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com
In accordance with the Listing Rules copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company have been forwarded to both Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at the following locations: -
Companies Announcements Office,
Euronext Dublin
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
And
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below.
Resolution 1:
To receive and consider the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors.
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
Votes
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Total including withheld
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
169,716,626
|
100%
|
0
|
0
|
169,716,626
|
124,892
|
169,841,518
Resolution 2:
To receive and consider the Directors' Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2021.
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
Votes
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Total including withheld
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
169,731,408
|
100%
|
260,110
|
0%
|
169,991,518
|
0
|
169,991,518
Resolution 3 (a):
To re-appoint John Hennessy as a Director
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
Votes
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Total including withheld
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
162,033,268
|
95%
|
7,792,213
|
5%
|
169,825,481
|
16,037
|
169,841,518
Resolution 3 (b):
To re-appoint Dermot Crowley as a Director
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
Votes
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Total including withheld
|
166,427,895
|
98%
|
3,403,113
|
2%
|
169,831,008
|
10,510
|
169,841,518
Resolution 3 (c):
To re-appoint Margaret Sweeney as a Director.
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
Votes
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Total including withheld
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
169,175,895
|
100%
|
649,586
|
0%
|
169,825,481
|
16,037
|
169,841,518
Resolution 3 (d):
To re-appoint Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director.
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
Votes
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Total including withheld
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
168,766,184
|
99%
|
1,059,297
|
1%
|
169,825,481
|
16,037
|
169,841,518
Resolution 3 (e):
To re-appoint Cathriona Hallahan as a Director.
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
Votes
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Total including withheld
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
169,539,625
|
100%
|
285,856
|
0%
|
169,825,481
|
16,037
|
169,841,518
Resolution 3 (f):
To re-appoint Gervaise Slowey as a Director.
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
Votes
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Total including withheld
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
169,539,625
|
100%
|
285,856
|
0%
|
169,825,481
|
16,037
|
169,841,518
Resolution 3 (g):
To re-appoint Shane Casserly as a Director.
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
Votes
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Total including withheld
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
166,421,850
|
98%
|
3,403,631
|
2%
|
169,825,481
|
16,037
|
169,841,518
Resolution 3 (h):
To re-appoint Carol Phelan as a Director.
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
Votes
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Total including withheld
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
166,344,682
|
98%
|
3,480,799
|
2%
|
169,825,481
|
16,037
|
169,841,518
Resolution 4:
To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors.
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
Votes
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Total including withheld
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
169,841,518
|
100%
|
0
|
0%
|
169,841,518
|
0
|
169,841,518
Resolution 5:
To authorise the Directors to allot shares.
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
Votes
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Total including withheld
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
165,143,537
|
97%
|
4,697,981
|
3%
|
169,841,518
|
0
|
169,841,518
Resolution 6:
Special resolution to authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights.
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
Votes
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Total including withheld
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
168,473,340
|
99%
|
1,362,651
|
1%
|
169,835,991
|
5,527
|
169,841,518
Resolution 7:
Special resolution to authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights in additional circumstances
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
Votes
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Total including withheld
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
167,673,445
|
99%
|
2,162,546
|
1%
|
169,835,991
|
5,527
|
169,841,518
Resolution 8:
Special resolution to authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
Votes
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Total including withheld
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
168,858,234
|
100%
|
813,998
|
0%
|
169,672,232
|
169,286
|
169,841,518
Resolution 9:
Special resolution to authorise the Directors to re-allot treasury shares
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
Votes
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Total including withheld
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
169,841,518
|
100%
|
0
|
0%
|
169,841,518
|
0
|
169,841,518
Resolution 10:
Special resolution to allow the Director's to call a general meeting using the shorter notice period (14 clear days)
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Total
Votes
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Total including withheld
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
167,389,565
|
99%
|
2,451,953
|
1%
|
169,841,518
|
0
|
169,841,518
The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
ENDS
About Dalata
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 49 predominately four-star hotels with 10,663 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 17 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operate Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2021, Dalata reported revenue of 192.0 million and a loss after tax of 6.3 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com
Contacts
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc
|
Tel +353 1 206 9400
|
Dermot Crowley, CEO
|
investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com
|
Carol Phelan, CFO
|
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance
|
|
Joint Company Brokers
|
|
Davy: Anthony Farrell
|
Tel +353 1 679 6363
|
Berenberg: Ben Wright
|
Tel +44 20 3753 3069
|
|
|
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting
|
Tel +353 86 401 5250
|
Melanie Farrell
|
dalata@fticonsulting.com