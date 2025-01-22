|
22.01.2025 08:00:07
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares
|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Transaction in Own Shares
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc (“Dalata” or the “Company”), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Tuesday, 21 January 2025, it purchased a total of 119,994 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the “ordinary shares”) on Euronext Dublin through J&E Davy, in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the “Share Buyback Programme”).
The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Davy as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Individual transactions:
Total voting rights:
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 211,892,959 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.
The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 211,892,959 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|DAL,DHG
|LEI Code:
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|OAM Categories:
|2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|371913
|EQS News ID:
|2072087
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC
|
08:00
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
21.01.25
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
20.01.25
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
17.01.25
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
17.01.25
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
16.01.25
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
16.01.25
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
15.01.25
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC
KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über eine Auswahl an Aktien, welche von einer künstlichen Intelligenz prognostiziert wurden. Diese Titel sind laut KI optimal für ein langfristiges Buy and Hold Portfolio.
Welche Meinung haben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz vom Portfolio und halten diese Titel langfristig stand? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen starten. Die Börsen in Fernost notieren zur Wochenmitte überwiegend im Minus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}