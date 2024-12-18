Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’741 0.3%  SPI 15’619 0.3%  Dow 43’450 -0.6%  DAX 20’246 -0.3%  Euro 0.9376 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’943 -0.1%  Gold 2’647 0.0%  Bitcoin 92’904 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8921 -0.1%  Öl 73.3 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Kühne + Nagel International2523886Swiss Re12688156WISeKey International b127606275Kuros32581411
Top News
Bullish für Gold: JPMorgan erwartet 2025 glänzende Zeiten für den Goldpreis
Orascom DH soll von der Familie Sawiris ganz übernommen werden
Aryzta-Aktie: Aryzta baut neue Steinofenlinie in Eisleben in Deutschland
Fusion im Gespräch: Nissan und Honda loten wohl Zusammenarbeit aus - Aktien profitieren
Roche-Aktie: Roche bringt neue Massenspektrometrie-Analysegeräte Cobas auf Markt
Suche...

Dalata Hotel Group Aktie [Valor: 23880361 / ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.12.2024 08:00:04

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group
3.24 GBP -4.71%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

18-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

Transaction in Own Shares

ISE: DHG   LSE: DAL

Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc (“Dalata” or the “Company”), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Tuesday, 17 December 2024, it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the “ordinary shares”) on Euronext Dublin through J&E Davy, in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the “Share Buyback Programme”).

Date of purchase:

17/12/2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

Lowest price paid per share (€):

 4.36

Highest price paid per share (€):

 4.38

Volume weighted average price paid per share (€):

 4.3632

 

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Davy as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (€ share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading Venue

 

 

25000

4.38

 12:39:00

00043546761TRLO0-1

Euronext Dublin

 

25000

4.36

 16:13:36

00043552299TRLO0-1

Euronext Dublin

 

 

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 212,959,508 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 212,959,508 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: POS
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 365749
EQS News ID: 2053289

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2053289&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV

Private Debt: Die rasant wachsende Anlageklasse mit grossem Potenzial für Investoren und Unternehmen!

Im Experteninterview mit Kirsten Bode von Muzinich & Co und Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss erfahren Sie, warum Private Debt eine spannende Alternative zur traditionellen Kreditfinanzierung ist. Die Anlageklasse ermöglicht Investoren eine sinnvolle Diversifikation, bietet attraktive Illiquiditätsprämien und zeichnet sich durch eine geringe Volatilität aus. Gleichzeitig profitieren mittelständische Unternehmen von flexiblen Finanzierungslösungen, um Wachstum und Projekte voranzutreiben. Insbesondere in Europa hat sich der Markt in den letzten zehn Jahren verdreifacht und bietet über neue Fondsmodelle auch Privatanlegern Zugang. 2025 könnte ein entscheidendes Jahr für Private Debt werden – dank sinkender Zinsen und steigender Nachfrage. Ein absolutes Muss für alle, die ihre Anlagestrategie um zukunftsträchtige Optionen erweitern wollen!

 

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Konsolidierung hält an
01:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Inflation Strikes Back?
17.12.24 Was ist die «Santa Claus Rally»?
17.12.24 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pernod Ricard SA, HUGO BOSS AG
17.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
17.12.24 Marktüberblick: Autowerte unter Druck
17.12.24 Zurückhaltung bleibt Trumpf
13.12.24 Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’200.00 19.91
Short 12’449.68 13.97 OBSSMU
Short 12’938.57 8.82 CIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’740.52 17.12.2024 17:30:19
Long 11’232.83 19.24 S5TMZU
Long 11’001.47 13.89 SSRMMU
Long 10’528.51 8.96 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Volkswagen-Aktie verliert: Minister Heil will mit längerem Kurzarbeitergeld VW-Krise entschärfen - womöglich entscheidende Verhandlungsrunde vor Weihnachten
Festnahme von Frank Günther - Interview mit Dr. Wolfgang Schirp, der Strafanzeige erstattet hatte und Kläger im Zivilprozess vertritt
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE verteuert sich am Nachmittag
Notenbanken im Blick: SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- US-Börsen mit Abgaben -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Darum büsst der Franken an Boden ein
Super Micro-Aktie muss Platz im NASDAQ 100 räumen und verliert - Palantir und MicroStrategy rücken nach
NVIDIA Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagnachmittag vermehrt von NVIDIA
E.ON-Aktie im Minus: Rumänien-Tochter an die MVM Gruppe gekauft
Sandoz-Aktie höher: Sandoz arbeitet Vergangenheit auf - Weitere US-Generika-Klagen beigelegt
Börse Zürich in Rot: SMI präsentiert sich am Mittag leichter

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten