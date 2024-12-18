|
18.12.2024 08:00:04
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares
|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Transaction in Own Shares
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc (“Dalata” or the “Company”), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Tuesday, 17 December 2024, it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the “ordinary shares”) on Euronext Dublin through J&E Davy, in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the “Share Buyback Programme”).
The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Davy as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Individual transactions:
Total voting rights:
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 212,959,508 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.
The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 212,959,508 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|DAL,DHG
|LEI Code:
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|OAM Categories:
|2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|365749
|EQS News ID:
|2053289
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC
|
08:00
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: FY 2024 Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
17.12.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
16.12.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
16.12.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
13.12.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
13.12.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
12.12.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC
Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV
Private Debt: Die rasant wachsende Anlageklasse mit grossem Potenzial für Investoren und Unternehmen!
Im Experteninterview mit Kirsten Bode von Muzinich & Co und Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss erfahren Sie, warum Private Debt eine spannende Alternative zur traditionellen Kreditfinanzierung ist. Die Anlageklasse ermöglicht Investoren eine sinnvolle Diversifikation, bietet attraktive Illiquiditätsprämien und zeichnet sich durch eine geringe Volatilität aus. Gleichzeitig profitieren mittelständische Unternehmen von flexiblen Finanzierungslösungen, um Wachstum und Projekte voranzutreiben. Insbesondere in Europa hat sich der Markt in den letzten zehn Jahren verdreifacht und bietet über neue Fondsmodelle auch Privatanlegern Zugang. 2025 könnte ein entscheidendes Jahr für Private Debt werden – dank sinkender Zinsen und steigender Nachfrage. Ein absolutes Muss für alle, die ihre Anlagestrategie um zukunftsträchtige Optionen erweitern wollen!
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|13.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Festverzinsliche Wertpapiere
|12.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Private Markets
|12.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Aktien
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zinsentscheid im Blick: SMI vor tieferem Start -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte am Mittwoch verlustreich in den Handel starten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wird unterdessen unbewegt erwartet. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegen sich zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich im Plus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}