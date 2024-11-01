Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Dalata Hotel Group Aktie [Valor: 23880361 / ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83]
01.11.2024 08:00:04

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group
3.24 GBP -4.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

01-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

Transaction in Own Shares

ISE: DHG   LSE: DAL

Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc (“Dalata” or the “Company”), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Thursday, 31 October 2024, it purchased a total of 140,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the “ordinary shares”) on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the “Share Buyback Programme”).

Date of purchase:

31/10/2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

140,000

Lowest price paid per share (€):

4.22

Highest price paid per share (€):

4.27

Volume weighted average price paid per share (€):

 4.2519

 

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,664,462 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,664,462 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (€ share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading Venue

  

 

674

4.2350

08:10:44

1J4XA2F9N

Euronext Dublin

 

1,774

4.2450

08:54:47

1J4XA2HL7

Euronext Dublin

 

1,465

4.2250

09:18:06

1J4XA2I7K

Euronext Dublin

 

237

4.2200

09:18:25

1J4XA2I7T

Euronext Dublin

 

2,257

4.2500

09:49:28

1J4XA2J46

Euronext Dublin

 

673

4.2500

09:49:28

1J4XA2J47

Euronext Dublin

 

757

4.2500

09:52:40

1J4XA2J7J

Euronext Dublin

 

2,253

4.2500

09:52:40

1J4XA2J7L

Euronext Dublin

 

2,979

4.2500

11:11:49

1J4XA2LGY

Euronext Dublin

 

931

4.2500

13:28:01

1J4XA2ONU

Euronext Dublin

 

730

4.2700

14:01:22

1J4XA2QZ0

Euronext Dublin

 

876

4.2700

14:01:22

1J4XA2QZ4

Euronext Dublin

 

780

4.2700

14:01:22

1J4XA2QZ3

Euronext Dublin

 

50

4.2700

14:01:22

1J4XA2QZ1

Euronext Dublin

 

525

4.2700

14:01:22

1J4XA2QZ5

Euronext Dublin

 

1,401

4.2700

14:01:22

1J4XA2QZ6

Euronext Dublin

 

2,500

4.2700

14:01:22

1J4XA2QZ7

Euronext Dublin

 

241

4.2700

14:01:22

1J4XA2QZ8

Euronext Dublin

 

2,741

4.2700

14:01:22

1J4XA2QZ9

Euronext Dublin

 

66

4.2650

14:01:25

1J4XA2QZH

Euronext Dublin

 

934

4.2650

14:01:25

1J4XA2QZI

Euronext Dublin

 

2,753

4.2600

14:11:41

1J4XA2ROB

Euronext Dublin

 

2,797

4.2600

14:11:41

1J4XA2ROE

Euronext Dublin

 

2,797

4.2600

14:11:41

1J4XA2ROD

Euronext Dublin

 

2,727

4.2600

14:11:41

1J4XA2ROC

Euronext Dublin

 

2,901

4.2600

14:11:41

1J4XA2ROH

Euronext Dublin

 

190

4.2600

14:11:41

1J4XA2ROI

Euronext Dublin

 

512

4.2600

14:11:41

1J4XA2ROJ

Euronext Dublin

 

2,598

4.2600

14:11:41

1J4XA2ROK

Euronext Dublin

 

676

4.2500

14:14:08

1J4XA2RT1

Euronext Dublin

 

660

4.2600

14:31:22

1J4XA2SV9

Euronext Dublin

 

3,810

4.2600

14:31:22

1J4XA2SV8

Euronext Dublin

 

3,810

4.2600

14:31:22

1J4XA2SV7

Euronext Dublin

 

143

4.2600

14:31:22

1J4XA2SVA

Euronext Dublin

 

3,707

4.2600

14:31:22

1J4XA2SVC

Euronext Dublin

 

2,891

4.2600

14:31:22

1J4XA2SVB

Euronext Dublin

 

3,844

4.2600

14:31:22

1J4XA2SVE

Euronext Dublin

 

500

4.2600

14:31:23

1J4XA2SVF

Euronext Dublin

 

3,344

4.2600

14:31:23

1J4XA2SVG

Euronext Dublin

 

500

4.2600

14:31:23

1J4XA2SVH

Euronext Dublin

 

1,500

4.2600

14:31:23

1J4XA2SVI

Euronext Dublin

 

1,993

4.2450

14:34:09

1J4XA2T21

Euronext Dublin

 

1,000

4.2450

14:34:09

1J4XA2T23

Euronext Dublin

 

2,042

4.2450

14:34:09

1J4XA2T22

Euronext Dublin

 

2,042

4.2450

14:34:09

1J4XA2T20

Euronext Dublin

 

2,721

4.2500

14:44:16

1J4XA2TEP

Euronext Dublin

 

3,835

4.2500

14:44:16

1J4XA2TET

Euronext Dublin

 

1,204

4.2500

14:44:16

1J4XA2TEQ

Euronext Dublin

 

3,925

4.2500

14:44:16

1J4XA2TES

Euronext Dublin

 

3,846

4.2500

14:44:16

1J4XA2TER

Euronext Dublin

 

1,400

4.2450

14:44:16

1J4XA2TEW

Euronext Dublin

 

1,161

4.2450

14:44:16

1J4XA2TEX

Euronext Dublin

 

1,278

4.2500

14:44:16

1J4XA2TEY

Euronext Dublin

 

3,846

4.2500

14:44:16

1J4XA2TEZ

Euronext Dublin

 

1,159

4.2450

14:44:16

1J4XA2TF0

Euronext Dublin

 

2,759

4.2500

14:44:16

1J4XA2TF1

Euronext Dublin

 

76

4.2500

14:58:04

1J4XA2U4B

Euronext Dublin

 

3,815

4.2500

15:04:25

1J4XA2UD3

Euronext Dublin

 

2,116

4.2500

15:04:25

1J4XA2UD5

Euronext Dublin

 

1,143

4.2500

15:04:25

1J4XA2UD4

Euronext Dublin

 

1,585

4.2500

15:04:25

1J4XA2UD2

Euronext Dublin

 

674

4.2500

15:04:25

1J4XA2UD8

Euronext Dublin

 

1,313

4.2500

15:04:25

1J4XA2UD7

Euronext Dublin

 

119

4.2500

15:04:25

1J4XA2UD9

Euronext Dublin

 

3,945

4.2350

15:16:49

1J4XA2UYZ

Euronext Dublin

 

2,106

4.2350

15:16:49

1J4XA2UYY

Euronext Dublin

 

1,555

4.2350

15:16:49

1J4XA2UZ2

Euronext Dublin

 

1,901

4.2350

15:16:49

1J4XA2UZ3

Euronext Dublin

 

236

4.2250

15:20:38

1J4XA2V4V

Euronext Dublin

 

1,642

4.2250

15:26:26

1J4XA2VIH

Euronext Dublin

 

3,804

4.2350

15:38:38

1J4XA2W0D

Euronext Dublin

 

2,955

4.2350

15:38:38

1J4XA2W0G

Euronext Dublin

 

1,055

4.2350

15:38:38

1J4XA2W0F

Euronext Dublin

 

3,098

4.2500

16:10:52

1J4XA2XKD

Euronext Dublin

 

847

4.2500

16:10:52

1J4XA2XKE

Euronext Dublin

 

1,000

4.2650

16:13:23

1J4XA2XNO

Euronext Dublin

 

3,300

4.2650

16:15:17

1J4XA2XQY

Euronext Dublin

 
           

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: POS
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 356433
EQS News ID: 2020459

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2020459&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

