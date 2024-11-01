|
01.11.2024 08:00:04
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares
|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Transaction in Own Shares
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc (“Dalata” or the “Company”), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Thursday, 31 October 2024, it purchased a total of 140,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the “ordinary shares”) on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the “Share Buyback Programme”).
The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.
Total voting rights:
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,664,462 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.
The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,664,462 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Individual transactions:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|DAL,DHG
|LEI Code:
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|OAM Categories:
|2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|356433
|EQS News ID:
|2020459
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC
|
08:00
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
31.10.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
31.10.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
30.10.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
30.10.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
29.10.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
29.10.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
29.10.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)