Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Full Year Results

Dublin and London | 2 February 2023: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces it will release 2022 Full Year Results on Tuesday 28th February 2023 at 7 am (GMT).

The senior management team will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors at 08.30 GMT on this date.

For conference call details, please register here

please register here The webcast will be available here

Please allow sufficient time for registration.

The Groups Full Year Results, press release and presentation will also be available on the Dalata website on 28th February 2023 https://dalatahotelgroup.com

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

T: +353 1 206 9400

E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 Melanie Farrell dalata@fticonsulting.com

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007, listed as a plc in March 2014 and is now Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group is a vertically integrated hotel owner operating two primary hotel brands, Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels. The Groups portfolio comprises 50 primarily 4-star hotels situated in city-centre locations with over 10,950 rooms across 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. The Group has ambitious expansion plans for the UK and continental Europe with a committed pipeline of 1,125 rooms. For the first six months of 2022, Dalata reported revenue of 220.2 million and a profit after tax of 46.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com