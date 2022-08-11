Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11'196 0.4%  SPI 14'506 0.3%  Dow 32'774 -0.2%  DAX 13'674 -0.2%  Euro 0.9711 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'750 0.0%  Gold 1'786 -0.4%  Bitcoin 23'009 2.0%  Dollar 0.9408 -0.2%  Öl 97.7 0.6% 
0 CHF Kommission
Dalata Hotel Group Aktie [Valor: 23880361 / ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.08.2022 10:23:54

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Dalata Hotel Group
3.02 GBP -5.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

11-Aug-2022 / 09:23 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Dalata Hotel Group PLC

 

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[  ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[  ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[  ] Other (please specify)iii:  Discretionary holdings withdrawn from management

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Wilmington, U.S.A.

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v:

AIB BANK

EUROCLEAR BANK S.A / N.V

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

09 August 2022

6. Date on which issuer notified:

10 August 2022

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Below 4%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.96%

0%

3.96%

222,867,775

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.73%

0%

4.73%

 
 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
 

A: Voting rights attached to shares
 

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights
 

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 
 

ORD EUR.01 IE00BJMZDW83

 

8,832,484

 

3.96%
 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 
 

SUBTOTAL A

 

8,832,484

 

3.96%
 

 
 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 

 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights
 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

 

 
 

 
 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

 

 
                                 

 

 

 

 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[X] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

 

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

 

 

 

12. Additional informationxvi:


 

 

Done at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S.A. on 10 August 2022

 
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
Sequence No.: 180837
EQS News ID: 1418707

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1418707&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten | BX Swiss TV

Die Kurse konsolidieren aktuell auf ordentlichem Niveau. Ob diese Ruhe gerechtfertigt ist und woher Potential für Kursschwankungen kommen dürfte, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten

Inside Trading & Investment

09:37 Vontobel: derimail - Big-Tech vor dem Comeback? BRCs auf US-Technologiefirmen
09:23 Marktüberblick: DAX schloss fester
08:46 SMI-Anleger werden wieder mutiger
07:31 MarketFlow Live - Disney shines📺 Stocks📈 To watch: S&P500, PPI, EURUSD👀 Earnings: Illumina, Rivian 🚚
07:20 Siemens Gamesa hat Probleme
06:40 Robotik und Drohnen – Update nach der Korrektur / Dufry – Turnaround aus der Krise
10.08.22 Coinbase Aktie: Milliardenverlust wegen BTC-Crash – Blackrock im Blick
10.08.22 Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten
09.08.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit Lock-In auf Applied Materials Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Lam Research Corp
05.08.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'609.15 18.44 XSSMDU
Short 11'911.17 12.82 SSSMVU
Short 12'391.04 8.23 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'198.88 11.08.2022 10:18:05
Long 10'708.26 18.29 XSSMKU
Long 10'411.08 12.90 WSSM8U
Long 10'057.86 8.89 DSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen letztlich weit im Plus -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX legt deutlich zu -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Zur Rose-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Skeptischer Barclays-Kommentar
Plug Power-Aktie legt an der NASDAQ dennoch zweistellig zu: Plug Power weitet Verluste aus
Inflation in den USA schwächt sich im Juli ab
Sika-Aktie legt dennoch zu: Verzögerung der MBCC-Akquisition durch Sika wegen britischer Kartellprüfung
Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit Anfang Juli - zum Franken etwas tiefer
Big Pharma in China: Roche, Novartis & Co. im Wettlauf um einen schnell wachsenden Markt
Tesla-Aktie gewinnt: Musk verkauft Tesla-Aktien in Milliardenhöhe wegen Twitter-Rechtsstreit - Erste Tesla Semi bis Ende des Jahres
Alcon reduziert Jahresziele - Alcon-Aktie mit deutlichen Verlusten
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: SMI höher -- DAX unter der Nulllinie -- Asiatische Börsen folgen der Wall Street nach oben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten