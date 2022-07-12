Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Dalata Hotel Group PLC
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: Discretionary holdings withdrawn from management
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:
Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Wilmington, U.S.A.
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v:
AIB BANK
EUROCLEAR BANK S.A / N.V
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
07 July 2022
6. Date on which issuer notified:
08 July 2022
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
Below 6%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.87%
0%
5.87%
222,865,363
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
6.97%
0%
6.97%
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
ORD EUR.01 IE00BJMZDW83
|
13,079,961
|
5.87%
SUBTOTAL A
|
13,079,961
|
5.87%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
