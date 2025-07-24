Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’032 -0.4%  SPI 16’802 -0.2%  Dow 44’805 -0.5%  DAX 24’271 0.1%  Euro 0.9349 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’343 0.0%  Gold 3’370 -0.5%  Bitcoin 93’757 -0.2%  Dollar 0.7934 0.1%  Öl 69.1 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526BACHEM117649372Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Cembra Money Bank22517316
Top News
KI-Wert mit besserer Performance als NVIDIA-Aktie - und kaum jemand weiss davon!
Rheinmetall-Chef wirbt für mehr Tempo bei Panzerprojekt MGCS - Aktie im Minus
S&P 500-Wert Broadcom-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Broadcom von vor einem Jahr eingefahren
NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Alphabet C (ex Google)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Alphabet C (ex Google) von vor 10 Jahren verdient
S&P 500-Papier PayPal-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein PayPal-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.07.2025 16:04:55

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Dalata Hotel Group
5.50 GBP -0.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

24-Jul-2025 / 15:04 GMT/BST

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[] Other (please specify)ii

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

Bank of America Corporation

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Wilmington, DE, United States

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 23/07/2025

6. Date on which issuer notified: 24/07/2025

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.000%

5.395%

5.395%

211,483,988

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.823%

3.768%

4.591%

 
           

 

 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL A

 

 

 

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

1,749

0.001%

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

1,749

0.001%

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

 

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

15/02/2028

n/a

Cash

222,732

0.105%

Swaps

31/07/2026

n/a

Cash

28,052

0.013%

Swaps

30/01/2026

n/a

Cash

2,735

0.001%

Swaps

06/01/2026

n/a

Cash

1,476,000

0.698%

Swaps

02/04/2026

n/a

Cash

7,242,458

3.425%

Swaps

13/03/2026

n/a

Cash

1,169,000

0.553%

Swaps

26/06/2026

n/a

Cash

1,266,000

0.599%

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

                                      11,406,977

5.394%
                         

 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

 

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

 

 

 

NB Holdings Corporation

 

 

 

BAC North America Holding Company

 

 

 

Bank of America, National Association

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

 

 

 

NB Holdings Corporation

 

 

 

BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited

 

 

 

BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited

 

 

 

Merrill Lynch International

 

3.320%

3.320%

 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

 

 

 

12. Additional information xvi:

 

 

Done at United Kingdom on 24th July 2025.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 396930
EQS News ID: 2174432

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service