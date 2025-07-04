Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.07.2025 17:26:25

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Dalata Hotel Group
5.57 GBP 0.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

04-Jul-2025 / 16:26 GMT/BST

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata Hotel Group plc

LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Goldman Sachs International

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 02/07/2025

6. Date on which issuer notified: 04/07/2025

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Below 4%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.70%

0.81%

3.51%

211,483,988

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.94%

0.81%

4.75%

 
           

 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

5,706,093

 

2.70%

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL A

 

5,706,093

 

2.70%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Swap

28/07/2025

 

1,475,682

0.70%

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

1,475,682

0.70%

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swap

17/08/2026

 

Cash

 117,577

0.06%

Swap

17/08/2026

 

Cash

 36,271

0.02%

Swap

17/08/2026

 

Cash

 25,396

0.01%

Swap

17/08/2026

 

Cash

 23,751

0.01%

Swap

17/08/2026

 

Cash

 19,023

0.01%

Swap

17/08/2026

 

Cash

 5,761

0.003%

Swap

20/06/2035

 

Cash

 3,775

0.002%

Swap

12/10/2026

 

Cash

 1,968

0.001%

Swap

19/06/2028

 

Cash

 1,563

0.001%

Swap

20/03/2035

 

Cash

 729

0.0003%

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

235,813

0.11%
                     

 

 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs International

 

 

3.44%

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

 

 

 

GSAM Holdings LLC

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

 

      

12. Additional informationxvi:

General email contact:

gs-rrc-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com
       

 

Done at Warsaw on 04/07/2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 395008
EQS News ID: 2165632

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

