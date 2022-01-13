SMI 12’619 -0.4%  SPI 16’021 -0.5%  Dow 36’461 0.5%  DAX 15’980 -0.2%  Euro 1.0439 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’306 -0.3%  Gold 1’817 -0.5%  Bitcoin 39’469 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9104 -0.4%  Öl 84.3 -0.7% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
Dalata Hotel Group Aktie [Valor: 23880361 / ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.01.2022 17:15:35

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Dalata Hotel Group
3.48 GBP 2.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

13-Jan-2022 / 16:15 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Dalata Hotel Group PLC

 

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[  ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[  ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[  ] Other (please specify)iii:  Discretionary holdings withdrawn from management

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Wilmington, U.S.A.

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v:

AIB BANK

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

11 January 2022

6. Date on which issuer notified:

12 January 2022

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Above 7%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.04%

0%

7.04%

222,865,363

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

6.05%

0%

6.05%

 
 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
 

A: Voting rights attached to shares
 

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights
 

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 
 

ORD EUR.01 IE00BJMZDW83

 

15,694,453

 

7.04%
 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 
 

SUBTOTAL A

 

15,694,453

 

7.04%
 

 
 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 

 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights
 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

 

 
 

 
 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

 

 
                                 

 

 

 

 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[X] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

 

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

 

 

 

12. Additional informationxvi:


 

 

Done at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S.A. on 12 January 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 136543
EQS News ID: 1268589

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268589&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten