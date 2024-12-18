Dalata Hotel Group PLC: FY 2024 Trading Update

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’741 0.3%  SPI 15’619 0.3%  Dow 43’450 -0.6%  DAX 20’246 -0.3%  Euro 0.9378 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’943 -0.1%  Gold 2’647 0.0%  Bitcoin 92’525 -2.2%  Dollar 0.8919 -0.1%  Öl 73.3 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Kühne + Nagel International2523886Swiss Re12688156WISeKey International b127606275Kuros32581411
Top News
Bullish für Gold: JPMorgan erwartet 2025 glänzende Zeiten für den Goldpreis
Orascom DH soll von der Familie Sawiris ganz übernommen werden
Aryzta-Aktie: Aryzta baut neue Steinofenlinie in Eisleben in Deutschland
Fusion im Gespräch: Nissan und Honda loten wohl Zusammenarbeit aus - Aktien profitieren
Roche-Aktie: Roche bringt neue Massenspektrometrie-Analysegeräte Cobas auf Markt
Suche...

Dalata Hotel Group Aktie [Valor: 23880361 / ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.12.2024 08:00:12

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: FY 2024 Trading Update

Dalata Hotel Group
3.24 GBP -4.71%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: FY 2024 Trading Update

18-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

FY 2024 Trading Update

Adjusted EBITDA in excess of €232m

 

2024 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA ahead of 2023

 

Focus on innovation continues to enhance productivity

 

ISE: DHG   LSE: DAL

 

Dublin and London | 18 December 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc (‘Dalata’ or the ‘Group’), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, provides a trading update for the second half of 2024.

 

Trading has remained robust and, coupled with the positive impact of recent hotel additions in 2023 and 2024, the Group now expects to deliver Adjusted EBITDA1 in excess of €232 million for the year, c. 4% growth year-on-year. Group RevPAR2 is expected to be c. 3.5% ahead of last year for November / December with strong performances in Dublin and the UK. For the full year, Group RevPAR2 is expected to be 1% ahead of 2023.

 

The Group estimates that the recently announced changes in UK National Insurance, the increased minimum wage rates in Ireland and the increased living wage rates in the UK will increase hotel payroll by c. 5% in 2025 on a ‘like for like basis’. The Group continues to respond proactively to cost pressures and is confident it will cover these additional costs with the benefit of a €2 million reduction in contracted energy pricing, the ongoing roll out of further efficiency and innovation initiatives and through RevPAR growth in our markets. In 2025, the Group will also benefit from the full year impact of hotels opened in 2024 and the addition of Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport (subject to Competition and Consumer Protection Commission “CCPC” approval). 

 

Dermot Crowley, CEO, Dalata said:

“We are on track to deliver another strong financial performance, headlined by another year of growth in both our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 performance. Our focus on innovation over the last three years continues to deliver enhanced productivity and mitigate the impact of cost Inflation on our margins. It is always challenging when external input costs are rising; however, I am delighted with how everyone at Dalata has responded to the challenge.

We executed a number of strategic objectives during the year. We opened four new hotels in the UK this summer, we added to our growth pipeline with the acquisition of the Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport and we exchanged an agreement for lease for a Clayton hotel to be developed in the heart of the City of London. Our growth is supported by our investment in our brands, which has enhanced our guests’ experience and driven a stronger market position. We also completed the refinancing of our debt facilities, securing a €600 million debt package including our inaugural private placement. This positions us strongly to capitalise on any opportunities that will deliver accretive value to the business and further strengthen our financial performance. We will continue to balance disciplined growth, capital efficiency and financial strength with returns to shareholders reflected by our dividend payments and two share buy-back programmes.

The ability of Dublin Airport to continue to increase passenger numbers is crucial to support further growth across the Irish economy, particularly in the hospitality and tourism sectors which are key sources of employment for the island of Ireland. Looking forward, I am pleased that the cap will not apply in the summer of 2025, and we are hopeful that it will be removed fully in time. It is expected that passenger numbers at Dublin Airport will grow by 4% in 2025, with increased access from North America, which will be very positive for hotels across the whole of Ireland.

 

I look forward to 2025 with optimism. I am very happy with the early trading performance of the four hotels we opened in 2024 and I look forward to Dalata benefitting from their full year impact next year. The addition of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Dublin Airport (subject to CCPC approval) is very exciting and will positively impact on 2025 performance. Our focus is on delivering our exciting 2030 Vision growth strategy to increase our footprint to 21,000 bedrooms”.

 

-ENDS-

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by €1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland’s largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 56 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 12,150 rooms and a pipeline of over 870 rooms. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of €302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

 

Contacts

 Dalata Hotel Group plc 

investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com

 Dermot Crowley, CEO

Tel +353 1 206 9400

Carol Phelan, CFO

 

Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Forecasting

 

 

 

 Joint Group Brokers

 

Davy: Anthony Farrell

Tel +353 1 679 6363

Berenberg: Ben Wright

Tel +44 203 753 3069

 

 

Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting

Tel +353 87 737 9089

Sam Moore / Rugile Nenortaite

Tel +353 85 277 9905

 

dalata@fticonsulting.com

 

Note on forward-looking information

 

This Announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

 

 

 

1 Refer to the Supplementary Financial Information within the Group’s interim results announcement for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024.

2 Group RevPAR is stated on a ‘like for like’ basis and excludes the performance of hotels that newly opened or ceased trading under the Group during the comparative periods.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: TST
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 365748
EQS News ID: 2053285

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2053285&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV

Private Debt: Die rasant wachsende Anlageklasse mit grossem Potenzial für Investoren und Unternehmen!

Im Experteninterview mit Kirsten Bode von Muzinich & Co und Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss erfahren Sie, warum Private Debt eine spannende Alternative zur traditionellen Kreditfinanzierung ist. Die Anlageklasse ermöglicht Investoren eine sinnvolle Diversifikation, bietet attraktive Illiquiditätsprämien und zeichnet sich durch eine geringe Volatilität aus. Gleichzeitig profitieren mittelständische Unternehmen von flexiblen Finanzierungslösungen, um Wachstum und Projekte voranzutreiben. Insbesondere in Europa hat sich der Markt in den letzten zehn Jahren verdreifacht und bietet über neue Fondsmodelle auch Privatanlegern Zugang. 2025 könnte ein entscheidendes Jahr für Private Debt werden – dank sinkender Zinsen und steigender Nachfrage. Ein absolutes Muss für alle, die ihre Anlagestrategie um zukunftsträchtige Optionen erweitern wollen!

 

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

01:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Inflation Strikes Back?
17.12.24 Was ist die «Santa Claus Rally»?
17.12.24 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pernod Ricard SA, HUGO BOSS AG
17.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
17.12.24 Marktüberblick: Autowerte unter Druck
17.12.24 Zurückhaltung bleibt Trumpf
17.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Verhaltener Wochenstart
13.12.24 Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’200.00 19.91
Short 12’449.68 13.97 OGSSMU
Short 12’938.57 8.82 CIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’740.52 17.12.2024 17:30:19
Long 11’232.83 19.24 S5TMZU
Long 11’001.47 13.89 SSRMMU
Long 10’528.51 8.96 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Volkswagen-Aktie verliert: Minister Heil will mit längerem Kurzarbeitergeld VW-Krise entschärfen - womöglich entscheidende Verhandlungsrunde vor Weihnachten
Festnahme von Frank Günther - Interview mit Dr. Wolfgang Schirp, der Strafanzeige erstattet hatte und Kläger im Zivilprozess vertritt
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE verteuert sich am Nachmittag
Notenbanken im Blick: SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- US-Börsen mit Abgaben -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Darum büsst der Franken an Boden ein
Super Micro-Aktie muss Platz im NASDAQ 100 räumen und verliert - Palantir und MicroStrategy rücken nach
NVIDIA Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagnachmittag vermehrt von NVIDIA
E.ON-Aktie im Minus: Rumänien-Tochter an die MVM Gruppe gekauft
Sandoz-Aktie höher: Sandoz arbeitet Vergangenheit auf - Weitere US-Generika-Klagen beigelegt
Börse Zürich in Rot: SMI präsentiert sich am Mittag leichter

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten