01.04.2025 19:00:02

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Dalata Hotel Group
4.41 GBP 1.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

01-Apr-2025 / 18:00 GMT/BST

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Dermot Crowley

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

  1. Vesting of awards granted 2 March 2022 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan
  2. Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2024 Annual incentive into 28,387 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group plc.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)
  1. 0.01

181,209
  1. €5.30

28,387

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

As Above

e)

Date of the transaction
  1. 2025-03-27. 2.00 pm UTC
  2. 2025-03-28. 3.07 pm UTC

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Shane Casserly

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

  1. Vesting of awards granted 2 March 2022 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan.
  2. Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2024 Annual incentive into 18,388 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group plc.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)
  1. 0.01

89,581
  1. €5.30

18,388

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

As Above

e)

Date of the transaction
  1. 2025-03-27. 2.00 pm UTC
  2. 2025-03-28. 3.07 pm UTC

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Carol Phelan

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

  1. Vesting of awards granted 2 March 2022 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan.
  2. Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2024 Annual incentive into 18,025 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group plc.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)
  1. 0.01

89,581
  1. €5.30

18,025

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

As Above

e)

Date of the transaction
  1. 2025-03-27. 2.00 pm UTC
  2. 2025-03-28. 3.07 pm UTC

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Des McCann

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

  1. Vesting of awards granted 2 March 2022 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)
  1. 0.01

52,827

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

As Above

e)

Date of the transaction
  1. 2025-03-27. 2.00 pm UTC

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Sean McKeon

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

  1. Vesting of awards granted 2 March 2022 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)
  1. 0.01

37,767

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

As Above

e)

Date of the transaction
  1. 2025-03-27. 2.00 pm UTC

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 380850
EQS News ID: 2110156

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

