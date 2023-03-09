Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding



09-March-2023 / 16:11 GMT/BST



This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gervaise Slowey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4.3150 10000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 10000 43,150.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-09. 11:53 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information

