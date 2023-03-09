SMI 10'949 -0.7%  SPI 14'210 -0.1%  Dow 32'863 0.2%  DAX 15'637 0.0%  Euro 0.9906 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'290 0.0%  Gold 1'829 0.7%  Bitcoin 20'272 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9369 -0.5%  Öl 83.0 0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
American Express-Aktie gefragt: American Express kündigt Aktienrückkaufprogramm an - Dividende erhöht
Meta-Aktie stärker: Nach Instagram nun auch Störung bei TikTok
Deshalb zieht der Euro zum US-Dollar an - zum Franken stabil
NFT, DeFi und Web 3.0 - aktuelle Trends am Krypto-Markt unter der Lupe
Wichtige Tipps für Ihren Erfolg beim Aktienkauf
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Dalata Hotel Group Aktie [Valor: 23880361 / ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.03.2023 17:11:40

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Dalata Hotel Group
3.85 GBP 2.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

09-March-2023 / 16:11 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Gervaise Slowey

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

  1. Purchase of shares.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.3150

10000

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

 

10000

43,150.00

e)

Date of the transaction
  1. 2023-03-09. 11:53 am UTC

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 228825
EQS News ID: 1579115

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1579115&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dalata Hotel Group PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: Visa 💳, Deutsche Börse & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Visa 💳, Deutsche Börse & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:40 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Straumann Holding AG
10:15 UBS KeyInvest: Familienunternehmen - Erfolg über Generationen / Bau- und Landmaschinen - Kraftvoller Wachstumskurs
09:40 Vontobel: derimail - Ausgewählte BRCs in EUR
09:33 Bitcoin Kurs sackt unter 22.000 Dollar – das ist nun wichtig
08:58 SMI kann 11.000er-Marke verteidigen
08.03.23 Marktüberblick: HelloFresh nach Zahlen unter Druck
07.03.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Roche, Sika, UBS
07.03.23 Aktien aktuell: Visa 💳, Deutsche Börse & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'370.07 19.90 CZSSMU
Short 11'607.63 13.86 6SSMMU
Short 12'057.58 8.83 GXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'948.81 09.03.2023 17:02:35
Long 10'518.47 19.90 A5SSMU
Long 10'267.96 13.68 5SSMXU
Long 9'846.13 8.97 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: CS hat Vermögensverwaltungslizenz in China erhalten
Credit Suisse-Aktie tiefrot: Credit Suisse vertagt Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts kurzfristig
Bâloise-Aktie bricht ein: Bâloise leidet unter Gewinnrückgang - dennoch höhere Dividende geplant
Zusammenbruch von TerraUSD: War eine Schweizer Bank in den Krypto-Betrug verwickelt?
Nach Veröffentlichung des Beige Book: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag uneinheitlich
Zinsangst und CS-Bilanzverschiebung belasten: Dow fester -- SMI gibt nach -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneins
Givaudan-Aktie gibt ab: Weko-Kartelluntersuchung gegen Givaudan und Firmenich eingeleitet
Geberit-Aktie grenzt Verluste ein: Geberit mit Dividendenerhöhung trotz Gewinnrückgang 2022 - Mittelfristziele bestätigt
Stadler-Aktie verliert: Norwegischer Grossauftrag für Stadler
Logitech-Aktie fällt: Logitech erwartet weiteren Rückgang beim Umsatz - Schlusslicht im SMI

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.