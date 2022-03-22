Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Dalata Hotel Group Aktie [Valor: 23880361 / ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83]
22.03.2022 18:07:43

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Annual Financial Report

Dalata Hotel Group
3.89 EUR 5.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Annual Financial Report

22-March-2022 / 17:07 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Annual Financial Report

 

 

ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL

 

 

Dublin and London, 22 March 2022 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, announces that the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 (ESEF compliant format) is available from today on the Company's website, and may be viewed and downloaded online at:

 

https://dalatahotelgroup.com/sites/dalata-hotel/files/Annual_report_2021.pdf

 

 

The Annual Report will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

 

Company Announcements Office

Euronext Dublin

Exchange Buildings,

Foster Place,

Dublin 2

Tel: 00353 (0)1 6174200

 

and at  https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

The Annual Report will be posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them and will also be available from the Company Secretary at the Company's registered office.

 

ENDs

 

 

Contacts

 

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

T: +353 1 206 9400

E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 47 three and four-star hotels with 10,201 rooms and a pipeline of over 2,000 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 15 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operate Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2021, Dalata reported revenue of 192.0 million and a loss after tax of 6.3 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).

 For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

 

 
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
Sequence No.: 150795
EQS News ID: 1309119

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1309119&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

