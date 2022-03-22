Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Annual Financial Report



22-March-2022 / 17:07 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % BASF / E.ON / RWE 115674157 59.00 % 15.40 % Credit Suisse Group AG / Partners Group Hldg. AG 115385130 69.00 % 15.30 % AMS AG / Nvidia Corp. 115385131 50.00 % 15.00 % Annual Financial Report ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London, 22 March 2022 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, announces that the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 (ESEF compliant format) is available from today on the Company's website, and may be viewed and downloaded online at: https://dalatahotelgroup.com/sites/dalata-hotel/files/Annual_report_2021.pdf The Annual Report will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at Company Announcements Office Euronext Dublin Exchange Buildings, Foster Place, Dublin 2 Tel: 00353 (0)1 6174200 and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism The Annual Report will be posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them and will also be available from the Company Secretary at the Company's registered office. ENDs Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance T: +353 1 206 9400 E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 47 three and four-star hotels with 10,201 rooms and a pipeline of over 2,000 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 15 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operate Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2021, Dalata reported revenue of 192.0 million and a loss after tax of 6.3 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

