Top News
Aktienmarkt-Stratege im Interview: Darum ist der Schweizer Aktienmarkt ein Bond-Proxy - Und diese Rolle spielen Dividenden
Experte: Hohe Inflation in Grossbritannien gibt Aldi und Lidl Auftrieb
Lonza-Aktie: Lonza bekräftigt im Vorfeld des Kapitalmarkttages den Ausblick
Datacolor-Aktie: Datacolor-Aktionär Dubach hält gemäss definitivem Zwischenergebnis über 98%
Jim Cramer warnt vor Abflachung des KI-Trends - Microsoft-Aktie kann dennoch profitieren
Dalata Hotel Group Aktie [Valor: 23880361 / ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83]
21.09.2023 08:00:12

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Acquisition of Amsterdam Hotel

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Acquisition of Amsterdam Hotel

21-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Dalata agrees to acquire leasehold interest in Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American

Acquisition will be Groups first Hotel in Amsterdam and second in Continental Europe

 

ISE: DHG              LSE: DAL

Dublin and London 21 September 2023 | Dalata Hotel Group plc (Dalata or the Group), announces that it has agreed contracts with Zien Group, to acquire the entire issued share capital of American Hotel Exploitatie BV (the company), which holds the operational lease of the Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American. 

In cooperation with Zien Group and Hard Rock Hotels, Dalata has commenced arrangements for the transfer of the company into the Group and briefings have already commenced with the hotels employees. Contracts are expected to exchange and complete in early October and Dalata will immediately commence operating the hotel as the Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American.

The 4-star hotel is centrally located in Amsterdam on the corner of Leidsekade Canal and Leisesplein Square, Amsterdams central district of culture and entertainment. The hotel consists of 173 bedrooms, a ground floor lobby, a Café and a Bar. Famous for its Café and Bar Americain, the hotel is well connected, with the nearest public transport station a 2-minute walk.

The hotel will be Dalatas first hotel in the Netherlands and the second hotel in continental Europe, and the acquisition is in line with the Groups ambition to establish a presence in large commercially attractive European cities.

ENDS 

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Groups portfolio comprises 52 three and four-star hotels with 11,239 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,100 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Irelands two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the period ended 30 June 2023, Dalata reported revenue of 284.8 million and a profit after tax of 42.0 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

 

 

 

 

..

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Tel +353 1 206 9400

Dermot Crowley, CEO

investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com

Shane Casserly, Corporate Development Director

Carol Phelan, CFO

 Graham White, Head of Investor Relations

 

Joint Company Brokers

 

Davy: Anthony Farrell

Tel +353 1 679 6363

Berenberg: Ben Wright

Tel +44 20 3753 3069

 

 

Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting

Tel +353 86 617 2702 / 83 833 1644

Declan Kearney / Aline Oliveira

dalata@fticonsulting.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: ACQ
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 272834
EQS News ID: 1730883

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

