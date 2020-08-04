Dakota Mountain Lodge Homeowners Association Acquires Waldorf Astoria Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Mountain Lodge Homeowners Association has acquired the 159-guestrooms and suites Waldorf Astoria Park City in Park City, Utah, according to President of the homeowners association, Mark Bober. Conveniently located at the Canyons Village base of Park City Resort, Utah's premier luxury resort by Hilton, encompasses newly renovated rooms and spacious suites, Powder restaurant and the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Spa as well as an expansive outdoor space with fire pits, a heated pool and Jacuzzis.

"We are thrilled to continue to work with Hilton as they manage this beloved property that we call home, under the prestigious Waldorf Astoria flag," Bober said.

A luxury hotel, Waldorf Astoria Park City opened on the site in 2009. The hotel's authentic sense of place is reflected throughout the property from its distinct design aesthetic and locally inspired food & beverage scene to its custom amenities, services and array of signature experiences.

"We are delighted to continue to offer our signature hospitality as we welcome guests to this great destination that embraces the outdoors," said Adam Heffron, General Manager at Waldorf Astoria Park City. "Park City is ideal for a variety of adventures, including hiking, bicycling and of course skiing, as we are home to the largest ski and snowboard resort in the United States."

About Dakota Mountain Lodge Homeowners Association

Dakota Mountain Lodge Homeowners Association based in Park City, Utah, is a privately held hotel investment company that was formed in 2009 with the build of the current site of Waldorf Astoria Park City. Made up of the ownership of units within the hotel, the Homeowners Association is deeply rooted in the Park City community. Dakota Mountain Lodge Homeowners Association is thrilled to keep Waldorf Astoria Park City a locally-owned entity with a focus on serving the community and visiting guests.

About CooperWynn Capital

CooperWynn was formed in 2012 and is led by two senior principals, Stan Kozlowski and Steven Pollak, who have completed nearly $3.0 billion in various hospitality-specific transactions as well as over 100 investment underwriting and strategic advisory assignments during their combined 55-year careers. CooperWynn provides comprehensive expertise in the debt and equity capital markets as well as in the acquisition and disposition of all varieties of lodging products. CooperWynn believes that only by maximizing revenues and controlling flow through to the bottom line can valuations be maximized.

