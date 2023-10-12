Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.10.2023 00:44:00

DAISO NEW STORE OPENING IN LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, CALIFORNIA

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso, the renowned global retail chain offering a wide range of affordable and unique products, is thrilled to announce the grand opening at Foothill Promenade in La Cañada Flintridge, California on October 21st. "We are thrilled to open our store at Foothill Promenade," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "This achievement reflects the dedication and support of our customers who have embraced Daiso's unique concept and diverse product range. We are excited to provide an exceptional shopping experience to the vibrant La Cañada Flintridge community and look forward to serving our customers with the utmost care and dedication."

Discover Daiso! (PRNewsfoto/Daiso USA)

The new Daiso store at Foothill Promenade encompasses 5,812 square feet and promises to be a haven for shoppers seeking quality merchandise at affordable prices. With its extensive range of products spanning various categories, including Japanese inspired home decor, stationery, food, and more, Daiso has become synonymous with accessible and innovative offerings. John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA says, "California based Daiso customers have shown us through our online business and social media their desire for us to have more stores within the state, influencing our immediate growth strategy in this region. We currently operate 106 units in 7 states with more states opening in 2024".

On both Saturday, October 21st and Sunday, October 22nd, the first 100 customers to shop at the Foothill Promenade location and make a minimum purchase of $30 will receive a free goodie bag and a plushie. These special offerings are Daiso's way of expressing gratitude to its loyal customers and welcoming new shoppers to the Daiso community.

Daiso invites customers to join in the celebration. The Foothill Promenade Daiso is anchored by neighboring tenant Petco and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 9 p.m and Sunday from 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

About Daiso:

Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its vast array of unique and affordable products across various categories such as household goods, stationery, beauty, and more. Daiso entered the US market in 2005 and continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The Daiso US headquarters is located in La Mirada, CA.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daiso-new-store-opening-in-la-canada-flintridge-california-301955557.html

SOURCE Daiso USA

Verschwendet die 2. Säule unsere Altersvorsorge? – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Im heutigen Experteninterview mit Georg Zimmermann von der BX Swiss erklärt Christian Jetzer von JC Insurance Brokers GmbH wie man seine Situation in der Pensionskasse verbessern kann und was hinter der AHV Reform 2024 steckt.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Verschwendet die 2. Säule unsere Altersvorsorge? – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge

Inside Trading & Investment

