Dairy Farmers of Canada statement on the 2019 Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers of Agriculture annual conference held on July 19, 2019 in Québec City, QC

OTTAWA, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) applauds provincial-territorial Ministers of Agriculture for taking a stand today in support of Canadian dairy farmers.

Ministers asked the federal government to follow through on the Prime Minister's commitment to fully and fairly compensate dairy farmers for the negative impacts of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). These agreements are in place and their negative impacts can already be felt by the dairy sector across the country.

The details and allocation of the promised compensation are essential to restore stability and confidence in the dairy sector.

Speaking at DFC's annual meeting in Saskatoon, Federal Minister of Agriculture Marie-Claude Bibeau committed to providing the details of the compensation package before the end of the federal government's current mandate. DFC is holding the Minister to account to follow through on her commitment.

Pierre Lampron

President, Dairy Farmers of Canada

