19.11.2020 08:22:00

Dain Leaders develops a blockchain based "International student certifications and history management platform"

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dain Leaders, a Korean blockchain based edu-tech expert, has announced its plan to launch "blockchain-based international student digital certification and history management platform" for those students who wish to attend colleges in Korea.

The platform is expected to go live at the end of this year. It allows foreign students to easily certify their history and apply for college admissions via online; its data security and reliability are currently being tested by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency(NIPA) through its proof of concept support project.

The blockchain-based international student digital certification and history management platform has been developed to ease the financial burden and inconveniences associated with having to prepare documents for each application when foreign students are applying for colleges in Korea. Students can efficiently apply to many colleges in Korea using the certified document through the Smart Contract on the platform. The platform plans to expand its blockchain network services to transcripts, graduation certificates, and other activity history in the future.

Moreover, admission officers in colleges who manage international application can now efficiently process the documents online, which is also expected to lower the burden of document storage.

"Our platform prohibits tampering or forging of the documents by an individual or organization as the documents are registered on the blockchain network. Thus, its reliability and security are guaranteed. We will continue to refine our services to accommodate other needs for the certification documents, such as employment, even after students graduate," said the staff at Dain Leaders.

Dain Leaders is the technological expert that leads the global virtual education market. It applies blockchain, AI, big data to develop customer-centered systems in various areas such as corporates, international and domestic educational institutes. For more information, please visit its official website.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dain Leaders)

SOURCE Dain Leaders

