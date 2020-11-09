Daimler HeadLights Podcast with Ola Källenius: Background on the new Mercedes-Benz strategy

STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How does Ola Källenius want to refocus Mercedes-Benz AG strategically? And how does he intend to reconcile luxury, electrification and digitization with Swabian cost discipline? That is what the CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, Ola Källenius, talks about in the current episode of the Daimler HeadLights podcast.

He explains in detail how Mercedes-Benz intends to build the "world's most desirable cars", which advancements in electrification and software are contributing to the brand promise, and what is behind the "moonshot project" Vision EQXX.

He describes how Mercedes-Benz AG wants to achieve a double-digit margin and what structural changes are necessary to accomplish this goal. The top manager also explains what customers can expect from the announced MB.OS operating system and why sustainability is a fundamental part of the brand promise:

"Mercedes-Benz is a luxury brand. In line with this, we strive for growth in areas in which we have the greatest chances of making profits and where our brand promise is best suited to what customers expect of us. At the same time, luxury is not something that stands still. Nowadays, sustainability is a must for a modern luxury brand like Mercedes-Benz. We have decided to focus entirely on all-electric vehicles. The ultimate goal is CO2 neutrality."

In the podcast, Ola Källenius also gives some personal insights, talks about his role as CEO, his views on good management – and he reveals what a piece of bread has to do with a particularly special luxury experience.

