Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Media speculation regarding potential disposal of Genscape

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)
23 August 2019
Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)
Media speculation regarding potential disposal of Genscape
DMGT notes recent media speculation that it is considering a disposal of Genscape, its Energy Information business, and confirms that it is in discussions in relation to a potential disposal, consistent with its strategy.
DMGT will make a further announcement if it becomes relevant and appropriate.
Enquiries
Market Abuse Regulation
The information communicated in this announcement includes inside information.
About DMGT
DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information, education technology, energy information and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around £1.4bn.
Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement:
|
