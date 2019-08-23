<
23.08.2019 22:17:02

Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Media speculation regarding potential disposal of Genscape

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Media speculation regarding potential disposal of Genscape

23-Aug-2019 / 21:17 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

23 August 2019

 

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)

Media speculation regarding potential disposal of Genscape

 

DMGT notes recent media speculation that it is considering a disposal of Genscape, its Energy Information business, and confirms that it is in discussions in relation to a potential disposal, consistent with its strategy.

 

DMGT will make a further announcement if it becomes relevant and appropriate.

 

Enquiries

Investors:

 

Tim Collier, Group CFO

+44 20 3615 2902

Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations

+44 20 3615 2903

 

 

Media:

Paul Durman, Teneo

Doug Campbell, Teneo

 

+44 7793 522824

+44 7790 882312

 

Market Abuse Regulation

The information communicated in this announcement includes inside information.

 

About DMGT

DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment.  The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information, education technology, energy information and events & exhibitions.  In total, DMGT generates revenues of around £1.4bn.

 

Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary

+44 20 3615 2904

 

 

 
