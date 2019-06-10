|
10.06.2019 17:33:52
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.
Name of officer responsible for making notification:
Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904
|ISIN:
|GB00BJQZC279
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|DMGT
|LEI Code:
|4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|9663
|EQS News ID:
|822061
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
