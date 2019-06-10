<
10.06.2019 17:33:52

Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)
10-Jun-2019 / 16:33 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

 K J Beatty

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

b)

LEI

4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each


GB00BJQZC279

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares by Equiniti Limited, the administrators of the Daily Mail and General Trust 2010 Share Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£7.59

16

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

 

 

Not applicable, single transaction.

e)

Date of the transaction

7 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904


NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

 

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

 P A Zwillenberg

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

b)

LEI

4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each


GB00BJQZC279

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares by Equiniti Limited, the administrators of the Daily Mail and General Trust 2010 Share Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£7.59

20

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

 

 

Not applicable, single transaction.

e)

Date of the transaction

7 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904
ISIN: GB00BJQZC279
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: DMGT
LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 9663
EQS News ID: 822061

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

