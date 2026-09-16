Dah Sing Bank Releases the 2027 Investor Confidence Index



EQS Newswire / 16/09/2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

Investor Confidence Index stands at 68 despite global market volatility Expected investment return reaches 7.7% Affluent and high-value investors show stronger optimism

HONG KONG SAR –



Dah Sing Bank announced the findings of its 2027 Investor Confidence Index, which show that despite global market volatility, overall investor sentiment and confidence in Hong Kong remain positive and stable.

Conducted in August 2026, the survey tracked changes in investors' sentiment and behaviour under different market conditions through interviews with investors of profiles comparable to last year's sample, with the aim of establishing an authoritative indicator that reflects overall investor confidence in the market. The online survey covered 608 Hong Kong investors, comprising mass investors (liquid assets below HKD1 million), affluent investors (HKD1 million to HKD8 million) and high-value investors (above HKD8 million).



The survey showed that investors generally maintained a proactive investment stance. A total of 88% of respondents indicated that they would maintain or increase their investment allocation over the next 12 months. Investors with higher levels of confidence also tended to hold a lower proportion of cash and adopt more diversified asset allocations, reflecting that risk diversification remains an important investment strategy.



Equities continued to be the most favoured asset class, with 56% of respondents confident of generating positive returns from equities over the next 12 months. Respondents also expected the Hang Seng Index and the S&P 500 Index to rise by 15% and 17% respectively from benchmark levels[1] over the coming 12 months, representing a larger increase than anticipated last year.



In terms of investment themes, technology-related opportunities remained the area of greatest interest for the second consecutive year, with 58% of respondents indicating an interest in related investment opportunities. Meanwhile, 49% of respondents expressed concerns over high valuations of AI-related assets, while 46% were concerned about geopolitical risks and 38% about economic slowdown.







Ms. Florence Cheung, General Manager and Deputy Head of Wealth Management of Dah Sing Bank, said: "This year's survey shows that while investors continue to seek returns, they are placing increasing emphasis on risk management and asset allocation. As the investment environment continues to evolve, demand for diversified investment solutions and risk management tools continues to grow. Structured products can cater to different market conditions as well as customers' diverse investment objectives and risk appetite, providing more flexible investment options and helping investors capture market opportunities while managing risk."



Ms. Cheung added: "We note that some investors are interested in structured products while also seeking clearer product information and a more convenient investment experience. In response, Dah Sing Bank will continue to strengthen investor education and market information sharing to help customers better understand the features and potential risks of different investment products. Additionally, we continue to enhance our digital wealth management experience. Customers can already subscribe to selected structured products through our digital channels, and we will explore expanding the offering to include more product types in the future, enabling customers to capture market opportunities more conveniently and build more resilient and diversified investment portfolios."



The survey also found that 59% of respondents would consider allocating to structured products, with the proportion reaching 72% among high-value investors. Among high-value investors who would consider allocating to structured products, the confidence index reached 80, while 53% planned to increase their investment allocations over the next 12 months. This suggests that more confident investors are more inclined to adopt diversified investment strategies.Ms. Florence Cheung, General Manager and Deputy Head of Wealth Management of Dah Sing Bank, said: "This year's survey shows that while investors continue to seek returns, they are placing increasing emphasis on risk management and asset allocation. As the investment environment continues to evolve, demand for diversified investment solutions and risk management tools continues to grow. Structured products can cater to different market conditions as well as customers' diverse investment objectives and risk appetite, providing more flexible investment options and helping investors capture market opportunities while managing risk."Ms. Cheung added: "We note that some investors are interested in structured products while also seeking clearer product information and a more convenient investment experience. In response, Dah Sing Bank will continue to strengthen investor education and market information sharing to help customers better understand the features and potential risks of different investment products. Additionally, we continue to enhance our digital wealth management experience. Customers can already subscribe to selected structured products through our digital channels, and we will explore expanding the offering to include more product types in the future, enabling customers to capture market opportunities more conveniently and build more resilient and diversified investment portfolios." Risk disclosures:

Investment Service

Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Before making an investment decision, customers should refer to the relevant investment product offering documents for detailed information including the risk factors. If customers are in doubt, independent professional advice should be sought.



Securities Service

Investment involves risks. The price of securities fluctuates, sometimes dramatically. The price of securities may move up or down and may become valueless. Losses may be incurred rather than profits made as a result of buying and selling securities. Customers should carefully consider whether the investment products or services mentioned herein are appropriate for them in view of their investment experience, objectives and risk tolerance level, and read the terms and conditions of relevant Securities Services before making any investment decision.



Risks of client assets received or held outside Hong Kong

Client assets received or held by Dah Sing Bank, Limited outside Hong Kong are subject to the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant overseas jurisdiction which may be different from the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) and the rules made thereunder. Consequently, such client assets may not enjoy the same protection as that conferred on client assets received or held in Hong Kong. Customers should also seek relevant professional advice on any tax obligations that might arise from investing in overseas products.



Structured Investment Products

Structured investment products are not equivalent to time deposit. They are not a protected deposit and are not protected by the Deposit Protection Scheme in Hong Kong. Investment involves risks. Structured investment products involve derivatives. Some structured investment products are classified as complex products and involve risks of loss. You could lose your entire investment. You should exercise caution in relation to these products. The investment decision is yours but you should not invest in these products unless Dah Sing Bank, Limited has explained to you that these products are suitable for you having regard to your financial situation, investment experience and investment objectives. Before making an investment decision, customers should refer to the relevant investment product offering documents for detailed information including the risk factors. If customers are in doubt, independent professional advice should be sought.



Unless the context requires otherwise, this document does not constitute any offer, invitation or recommendation to any person to enter into any investment/securities transaction nor does it constitute any prediction of likely future movements in prices of any investment products/securities.



This document has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or any regulatory authority in Hong Kong.



Important Note:

The above market survey content is for reference only and does not take into account the individual needs and circumstances of investors. The Bank cannot guarantee the fairness, accuracy, completeness or precision of any information, projections or opinions or the basis of any such projections or opinions contained in this information, and will not accept any liability in the absence of fraud, negligence and willful default. The predictions and opinions expressed in this information are for reference only. It is not an independent research report, and do not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of returns. This Bank reserves the right to amend the content of this information without prior notice. Investors should not rely on the content of this information to make any investment decisions. Our bank shall not be liable for any loss arising from any person's use of or reliance on this information. Investment involves risks. Prices of securities and investment products may fluctuate and past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should read relevant product documents and terms including the risk disclosure contained therein carefully before investing. Unless the context requires otherwise, this document does not constitute any offer, invitation or recommendation to any person to enter into any investment transaction nor does it constitute any prediction of likely future movements in prices of any investment products. If investors are in doubt, independent professional advice should be sought.



The service(s) / product(s) mentioned herein is/are not targeted at customers in the EU.



[1] Benchmark levels: Hang Seng Index 25,207 and S&P 500 Index 7,412 (as of July 27, 2026)



Hashtag: #DahSingBank

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dah Sing Bank Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group, Limited (HKG:2356). Founded in Hong Kong over 75 years ago, the Bank has been providing quality banking products and services to its customers with a vision to be "The Local Bank with a Personal Touch". Over the years, the Bank has been rigorous in delivering on its brand tagline to grow with its customers in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and beyond – "Together We Progress and Prosper". Building on our experience and solid foundation in the industry, our scope of professional services now spans retail banking, private banking, business and commercial banking. Meanwhile, the Bank is also making significant investments in its digital banking capabilities to stay abreast with smart banking developments in Hong Kong and to support financial inclusion at large.



In addition to its Hong Kong banking operations, the Bank has wholly-owned subsidiaries including Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A., and OK Finance Limited. It is also a strategic shareholder of Bank of Chongqing with a shareholding of about 13.5%. Dah Sing Bank and its subsidiaries now have 63 operating locations in Hong Kong, Macau and Chinese Mainland.





News Source: Dah Sing Bank

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 September 2026 — Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") today released the second edition of its Investor Confidence Index ("ICI"), providing insights into the confidence levels and investment behaviour of Hong Kong investors. The survey found that despite uncertainties surrounding the global economic outlook, geopolitical developments and market volatility, the Investor Confidence Index stood at 68, broadly in line with last year's level, indicating that overall investor confidence in Hong Kong remains positive and strong. Respondents who were confident about market conditions over the next 12 months expected an average investment return of 7.7%. Affluent and high-value investors demonstrated stronger confidence than mass investors, with the confidence index among high-value investors reaching 75.Conducted in August 2026, the survey tracked changes in investors' sentiment and behaviour under different market conditions through interviews with investors of profiles comparable to last year's sample, with the aim of establishing an authoritative indicator that reflects overall investor confidence in the market. The online survey covered 608 Hong Kong investors, comprising mass investors (liquid assets below HKD1 million), affluent investors (HKD1 million to HKD8 million) and high-value investors (above HKD8 million).The survey showed that investors generally maintained a proactive investment stance. A total of 88% of respondents indicated that they would maintain or increase their investment allocation over the next 12 months. Investors with higher levels of confidence also tended to hold a lower proportion of cash and adopt more diversified asset allocations, reflecting that risk diversification remains an important investment strategy.Equities continued to be the most favoured asset class, with 56% of respondents confident of generating positive returns from equities over the next 12 months. Respondents also expected the Hang Seng Index and the S&P 500 Index to rise by 15% and 17% respectively from benchmark levels[1] over the coming 12 months, representing a larger increase than anticipated last year.In terms of investment themes, technology-related opportunities remained the area of greatest interest for the second consecutive year, with 58% of respondents indicating an interest in related investment opportunities. Meanwhile, 49% of respondents expressed concerns over high valuations of AI-related assets, while 46% were concerned about geopolitical risks and 38% about economic slowdown.Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Before making an investment decision, customers should refer to the relevant investment product offering documents for detailed information including the risk factors. If customers are in doubt, independent professional advice should be sought.Investment involves risks. The price of securities fluctuates, sometimes dramatically. The price of securities may move up or down and may become valueless. Losses may be incurred rather than profits made as a result of buying and selling securities. Customers should carefully consider whether the investment products or services mentioned herein are appropriate for them in view of their investment experience, objectives and risk tolerance level, and read the terms and conditions of relevant Securities Services before making any investment decision.Client assets received or held by Dah Sing Bank, Limited outside Hong Kong are subject to the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant overseas jurisdiction which may be different from the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) and the rules made thereunder. Consequently, such client assets may not enjoy the same protection as that conferred on client assets received or held in Hong Kong. Customers should also seek relevant professional advice on any tax obligations that might arise from investing in overseas products.Structured investment products are not equivalent to time deposit. They are not a protected deposit and are not protected by the Deposit Protection Scheme in Hong Kong. Investment involves risks. Structured investment products involve derivatives. Some structured investment products are classified as complex products and involve risks of loss. You could lose your entire investment. You should exercise caution in relation to these products. The investment decision is yours but you should not invest in these products unless Dah Sing Bank, Limited has explained to you that these products are suitable for you having regard to your financial situation, investment experience and investment objectives. Before making an investment decision, customers should refer to the relevant investment product offering documents for detailed information including the risk factors. If customers are in doubt, independent professional advice should be sought.Unless the context requires otherwise, this document does not constitute any offer, invitation or recommendation to any person to enter into any investment/securities transaction nor does it constitute any prediction of likely future movements in prices of any investment products/securities.This document has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or any regulatory authority in Hong Kong.The above market survey content is for reference only and does not take into account the individual needs and circumstances of investors. The Bank cannot guarantee the fairness, accuracy, completeness or precision of any information, projections or opinions or the basis of any such projections or opinions contained in this information, and will not accept any liability in the absence of fraud, negligence and willful default. The predictions and opinions expressed in this information are for reference only. It is not an independent research report, and do not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of returns. This Bank reserves the right to amend the content of this information without prior notice. Investors should not rely on the content of this information to make any investment decisions. Our bank shall not be liable for any loss arising from any person's use of or reliance on this information. Investment involves risks. Prices of securities and investment products may fluctuate and past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should read relevant product documents and terms including the risk disclosure contained therein carefully before investing. Unless the context requires otherwise, this document does not constitute any offer, invitation or recommendation to any person to enter into any investment transaction nor does it constitute any prediction of likely future movements in prices of any investment products. If investors are in doubt, independent professional advice should be sought.The service(s) / product(s) mentioned herein is/are not targeted at customers in the EU.Hashtag: #DahSingBankThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group, Limited (HKG:2356). Founded in Hong Kong over 75 years ago, the Bank has been providing quality banking products and services to its customers with a vision to be "The Local Bank with a Personal Touch". Over the years, the Bank has been rigorous in delivering on its brand tagline to grow with its customers in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and beyond – "Together We Progress and Prosper". Building on our experience and solid foundation in the industry, our scope of professional services now spans retail banking, private banking, business and commercial banking. Meanwhile, the Bank is also making significant investments in its digital banking capabilities to stay abreast with smart banking developments in Hong Kong and to support financial inclusion at large.In addition to its Hong Kong banking operations, the Bank has wholly-owned subsidiaries including Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A., and OK Finance Limited. It is also a strategic shareholder of Bank of Chongqing with a shareholding of about 13.5%. Dah Sing Bank and its subsidiaries now have 63 operating locations in Hong Kong, Macau and Chinese Mainland.News Source: Dah Sing Bank 16/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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