Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’443 -0.7%  SPI 19’027 -0.7%  Dow 51’032 0.7%  DAX 25’143 0.2%  Euro 0.9129 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’057 0.1%  Gold 4’497 -0.9%  Bitcoin 56’970 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7833 0.2%  Öl 94.5 2.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
HENSOLDT-Aktie dennoch rot: Ausblick für 2026 nach oben geschraubt- auch Rheinmetall, RENK und TKMS im Fokus
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Mai 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
SoftBank-Aktie stürmt auf neues Allzeithoch: KI-Investition in Frankreich
Berkshire Hathaway wettet Milliarden auf den Häusermarkt: So entwickeln sich die Aktien nach Abels erstem Mega-Deal
UMG-Aktie in Rot: Universal Music Group lehnt Übernahmeangebot von Pershing Square ab
Suche...

Dah Sing Banking Group LtdShs Aktie 1873907 / HK2356013600

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.06.2026 10:45:12

Dah Sing Bank Collaborates with HKSMEA to Launch the SME ESG Charter 2026

Dah Sing Banking Group LtdShs
1.31 CHF -1.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 01/06/2026 / 10:45 CET/CEST

Empowering Local SMEs to Unlock Growth Through ESG Certification


HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 June 2026 - Dah Sing Bank, Limited ("Dah Sing Bank" or "the Bank") and the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association ("HKSMEA") once again join forces this year to launch the "SME ESG Charter 2026" ("ESG Charter 2026"), further driving Hong Kong's SMEs toward sustainable transformation. With a focus on advancing ESG efforts from "awareness" and "assessment" to "implementation" and "value creation", it helps enterprises integrate ESG into their operational strategies and turn it into a driving force for business growth.

Over the past two years, more than 70 SMEs have successfully obtained free independent assessment and certification through the SME ESG Charter. This year, Dah Sing Bank and the HKSMEA further strengthen the ESG Charter 2026's role as a platform for ESG implementation. Together with the online self-assessment tool and related support, they help businesses develop clear, practical action roadmaps—so they can steadily improve their ESG performance.

Ms. Phoebe Wong, Deputy Chief Executive, Senior Executive Director and Group Head of Personal Banking of Dah Sing Bank, said: "SMEs are one of Dah Sing Bank's key customer segments and an important stakeholder group in our ESG strategy. As market focus on sustainable development continues to grow, enterprises are placing increasing value on the long-term benefits of ESG. At the same time, SMEs are facing rising ESG-related requirements from customers and business partners. This year, Dah Sing Bank will continue to support the SME ESG Charter. In addition to helping SMEs understand the essential requirements, we will also demonstrate through practical implementation examples that ESG is more than regulatory compliance—it can also strengthen competitiveness and unlock business opportunities. We look forward to supporting SMEs in progressively integrating ESG into their operations, building a more resilient foundation, and advancing sustainable development in a steady and sustainable manner."

Mr. Andrew Kwok, President of HKSMEA, said: "After two years of promotion, we are delighted to see a significant increase in the number of SMEs participating in the SME ESG Charter and obtaining certification. This year, in addition to continuing to leverage our ESG online self-assessment platform to help more SMEs understand and put ESG into practice, we will further strengthen the mobilisation efforts of our ESG Ambassadors. We hope that the ESG Ambassadors will encourage more SMEs to participate in the SME ESG Charter by sharing their own experience. At the same time, we will actively seek recognition from the Government and relevant regulatory authorities to enhance the SME ESG Charter's credibility and acceptance."

SMEs can apply to join the ESG Charter 2026 between 1 June 2026 and 15 November 2026. Dah Sing Bank and the HKSMEA will continue to provide comprehensive support to participating SMEs through promotional activities, workshops, technical consultations, audits and certifications, public education, and strengthening corporate connections, all of which are aimed at assisting SMEs in their transition towards economic sustainability.
Hashtag: #DahSingBank
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association

Founded in 1996, Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association is one of the most important SME chambers of commerce in Hong Kong. As a non-profit making organisation, we have been working for the development of SMEs from manufacturing, the food & beverage industry, professional service sectors, marketing and associated industrial and business sectors for almost three decades.

Our main missions are to serve as a bridge of communication between SMEs and the Hong Kong SAR Government, increasing the competitiveness and productivity of SMEs, assisting them in upgrading, restructuring, entering Greater Bay Area market and developing globally.

About Dah Sing Bank Limited

Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group (HKG: 2356). Founded in Hong Kong over 75 years ago, the Bank has been providing quality banking products and services to its customers with a vision to be "The Local Bank with a Personal Touch". Over the years, the Bank has been rigorous in delivering on its brand tagline to grow with its customers in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and beyond – "Together We Progress and Prosper". Building on our experience and solid foundation in the industry, our scope of professional services now spans retail banking, private banking, business and commercial banking. Meanwhile, the Bank is also making significant investments in its digital banking capabilities to stay abreast with smart banking developments in Hong Kong and to support financial inclusion at large.

In addition to its Hong Kong banking operations, the Bank has wholly-owned subsidiaries including Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A., and OK Finance Limited. It is also a strategic shareholder of Bank of Chongqing with a shareholding of about 13%. Dah Sing Bank and its subsidiaries now have 62 operating locations in Hong Kong, Macau and Chinese Mainland.

About "SME ESG Charter 2026"

The ESG Charter 2026 is a nonprofit assessment framework that references the sections of the ESG Reporting Guide in Appendix C2 of the HKEX Listing Rules, applicable to SMEs. Participating SMEs will be assessed by and will receive an assessment report from a third party professional consultancy.

225647
News Source: Dah Sing Bank

01/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal

Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.

Weiterlesen!

Analysen zu Dah Sing Banking Group LtdShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem Interview sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer direkt aus New York über die sogenannten „Magnificent 7“ – also die grossen Tech-Giganten wie Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla oder NVIDIA. Nach dem riesigen KI-Hype der letzten Jahre stellt sich die Frage: Sind die Aktien noch attraktiv oder bereits zu teuer?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

10:02 SG-Marktüberblick: 01.06.2026
08:45 Nahost-Konflikt hält an
08:21 Cerebras Systems: Wie ein Startup aus Kalifornien die KI-Chipbranche aufmischt
06:23 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Neue Rekorde zum Monatsschluss
29.05.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Broadcom, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies
28.05.26 Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
28.05.26 Julius Bär: 22.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’037.92 19.92 SYKBAU
Short 14’323.62 13.96 SWOBGU
Short 14’859.77 8.97 STVB4U
SMI-Kurs: 13’442.56 01.06.2026 10:44:32
Long 12’925.54 19.07 SPSB7U
Long 12’649.68 13.75 SI6BUU
Long 12’110.11 8.97 SX6B9U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in Grün
KW 22: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Das hat sich in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham getan
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
SAP SE-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
KI-Rally auf dem Prüfstand: Experte warnt vor überbewerteten Aktien - und nennt neue Favoriten
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones präsentiert sich letztendlich schwächer
Strategiewechsel bei Bridgewater: Milliarden-Wette auf KI-Hardware-Boom - Top 10-Beteiligungen in Q1 im Blick
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: USA verschärfen Regeln für Chip-Exporte nach China

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Mai 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Mai 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Mai 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Mai 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die Ei ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.