+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
11.05.2020 02:00:00

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Unveils Phase 3 Clinical Data of Fexuprazan, A Novel Potassium-competitive Acid Blocker

SEOUL, South Korea, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical (Daewoong) unveiled for the first time the phase 3 clinical data of Fexuprazan, a novel gastroesophageal reflux disease agent at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2020. The abstract of Fexuprazan has been rated in the top 10% posters of all American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) abstracts selected for poster presentation and selected as a Poster of Distinction for presentation during Digestive Disease Week.

Fexuprazan is a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) developed by Daewoong, which reversibly blocks the proton pump that secretes gastric acids located in the cannalicular membrane. It is a next-generation of proton pump inhibitors (PPI), which are widely used for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). A phase 3 clinical trial of Fexuprazan was conducted in Korea in patients with erosive esophagitis, and additional clinical trials are ongoing for other acid-related diseases.

The phase 3 clinical trial in patients with erosive esophagitis was conducted in 25 hospitals in Korea. Fexuprazan showed 99% of mucosal healing rate at week 8 and was well tolerated in the patients. Fexuprazan also showed improved symptom relief. Particularly, in the patients with moderate to severe symptoms, Fexuprazan exhibited significantly faster and better heartburn relief compared to Esomeprazole and this heartburn relief was shown to be maintained during nighttime. Furthermore, atypical symptom such as cough was also improved with the treatment of Fexuprazan.

Coordinating investigator Oh Young Lee M.D., Ph.D. at the Division of Gastroenterology of Hanyang University Hospital said, "Through this promising results in the erosive esophagitis patients, Fexuprazan has proven to become a best alternative for the treatment of GERD and to fulfill the medical unmet needs of the current therapies by providing with the fast and effective relief from heartburn as well as endoscopic healing."

Sengho Jeon, CEO of Daewoong, said, "We are committed to developing a novel and improved therapeutic options, and are very excited that Fexuprazan will be a valuable addition to the current treatment for acid-related diseases. We expect accelerated development of Fexuprazan through partnerships and will soon have a unique opportunity to commercialize Fexuprazan in the global markets such as US and China.

In January, Daewoong signed an agreement with Moksha8, a leading pharmaceutical company in Latin America. As Daewoong began the successful entry into the global market, Fexuprazan is expected to position as a next global blockbuster drug in the anti-acid secretion agent market valued $37 billion.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200508/2798827-1

SOURCE Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 500.00
2.42 %
Geberit 432.70
2.32 %
CieFinRichemont 55.76
1.98 %
SGS 2’180.00
1.82 %
Adecco Group 41.64
1.61 %
Roche Hldg G 341.25
-0.22 %
CS Group 8.15
-0.37 %
Swiss Re 66.40
-0.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 333.00
-0.54 %
Novartis 82.69
-0.59 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.05.20
US Policy Responses to Labor Market Distress
08.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen callable single BRCs
08.05.20
SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
08.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung / Givaudan – Aufwärtstrend intakt
07.05.20
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
07.05.20
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: "Das grösste Problem der Welt ist der Dollar"
Dr. Doom: Die Weltwirtschaft steuert auf eine neue grosse Depression zu
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Starinvestor George Soros wirbt in Corona-Krise für EU-Bonds mit unbegrenzter Laufzeit
Elon Musk will wegen Corona-Frust Teslas Firmensitz verlegen
YouTuber enthüllt: Diese Apple-Produkte kommen wohl demnächst
Analyst: Tesla-Aktie kann 1'000-Dollar-Marke durchbrechen
ARYZTA-Aktie: Veraison baut Anteil an ARYZTA rasch aus
Darum legt der Dollar zum Franken zu
KW 19: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Wall Street beendet Tag höher -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Am heimischen Markt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche moderate Gewinne zu beobachten. In Deutschland ging es für den DAX etwas deutlicher aufwärts. Die Wall Street konnte am Freitag Aufschläge verbuchen. In Asien standen die Börsenampeln ebenfalls auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB