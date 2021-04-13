Dada Group's JDDJ Innovates Marketing Activities to Create a True Omni-Channel Customer Experience for Brand Partners

SHANGHAI, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that JDDJ, the on-demand retail platform of Dada, has created many exclusive marketing events, such as Merchant Category Day, Super Brand Day, Super Fan Day, Coupling Day, and New Product Festival to help brand partners enhance their brand influence and omni-channel strategy. Leveraging the advantages of O2O platform and one-hour delivery service, JDDJ has become the key marketing position for brands integrating product efficiency, targeted users, and efficient tools.

"JDDJ created a test field for innovative O2O marketing for brand partners, which jointly promotes IP marketing, increases brand visibility and efficiency, and achieves the omni-channel marketing," said Wenqi Yang, Head of Branding Business at JDDJ. "JDDJ will continue to cooperate with brands to innovate methods of digital marketing and offer one-hour delivery service for more consumers."

"As the on-demand retail industry grows, offline retailers and brand owners have more demands for online marketing and sales growth. Starting with innovative marketing activities, JDDJ empowers brands and industries by creating new consumption scenarios in micro e-commerce era," said Jianzhen Peng, Secretary General of China Chain Store & Franchise Association.

JDDJ's Innovative Marketing Activities:

Merchant Category Day: In October 2020 , JDDJ partnered with leading supermarkets and famous grain & oil brands such as Yihai Kerry , Fulinmen, and CR Ng Fung, to launch the Merchant Category Day marketing event. Starting with grain and oil category, this event connected online and offline channels to realize global marketing and extended O2O marketing practice in the micro e-commerce era. The data showed that during the event, sales of grain and oil products on JDDJ increased by 97% compared to average daily sales in October.

In , JDDJ partnered with leading supermarkets and famous grain & oil brands such as , Fulinmen, and CR Ng Fung, to launch the Merchant Category Day marketing event. Starting with grain and oil category, this event connected online and offline channels to realize global marketing and extended O2O marketing practice in the micro e-commerce era. The data showed that during the event, sales of grain and oil products on JDDJ increased by 97% compared to average daily sales in October. Super Brand Day : In June 2020 , JDDJ cooperated with Unilever in launching the first Super Brand Day event with the theme of "Honor of Kings". Through online and offline campaign, this event introduced advertisements in thousands of offline stores and the live-streaming event for brands, leading to a significant increase in sales and efficient marketing to consumers. During the event, Unilever saw a month-on-month sales increase of over 450% on JDDJ's platform.

In , JDDJ cooperated with Unilever in launching the first Super Brand Day event with the theme of "Honor of Kings". Through online and offline campaign, this event introduced advertisements in thousands of offline stores and the live-streaming event for brands, leading to a significant increase in sales and efficient marketing to consumers. During the event, Unilever saw a month-on-month sales increase of over 450% on JDDJ's platform. Super Fan Day : In August 2020 , JDDJ cooperated with Yili's SATINE, P&G's Whisper, Mars Wrigley's Extra and Mondelez's Oreo to hold the exclusive Super Fan Day marketing event. This attracted over 10 million fans' view and total sales of participating brands saw a year-on-year increase of 3 times. Besides, JDDJ and Yili's jointly launched another Super Fan Day in September 2020 , which invited Wang Kai , the ambassador for the brand, to introduce products at JDDJ's livestreaming room. During the event, Yili set a new record in sales of its low-temperature products on JDDJ, with a month-on-month increase of 4.4 times.

This year's JDDJ 415 Anniversary Shopping Festival is launched from April 8 to 18. During the period, JDDJ partners with leading supermarket chains in China, including Walmart, Yonghui Supermarket, CR Vanguard, BBG Supermarket, Aeon, Jiajiayue, Lotus and famous brands, such as Yili, Mengniu, P&G, Unilever, Yihai Kerry, Mars Wrigley, PepsiCo, Nestle, as well as over 100,000 merchant stores on the platform to create a "One-hour Shopping Carnival". This provides consumers in nearly 1,400 counties and cities in China with "one-hour delivery" services for all categories of products, such as supermarket groceries, fresh meat and eggs, daily necessities, mobile phones and electronics, beauty and clothing.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-groups-jddj-innovates-marketing-activities-to-create-a-true-omni-channel-customer-experience-for-brand-partners-301267251.html

