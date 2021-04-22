 Dada Group's Dada Now Attracted New Users By 30% Through Expanding Partnership with WeChat Search | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’209 1.2%  SPI 14’387 1.0%  Dow 34’137 0.9%  DAX 15’196 0.4%  Euro 1.1021 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’976 0.9%  Gold 1’792 -0.1%  Bitcoin 50’053 1.4%  Dollar 0.9152 -0.2%  Öl 65.1 0.0% 

22.04.2021 08:34:00

Dada Group's Dada Now Attracted New Users By 30% Through Expanding Partnership with WeChat Search

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that Dada Now, its on-demand delivery platform, has established cooperative partnership with WeChat Search to further extend the potential users in WeChat ecosystem.

WeChat has a broader user base in China with over 500 million monthly active users. Based on the users' high stickiness to WeChat ecosystem and the improved search functions, more and more users prefer to gain the service they need through WeChat Search. According to the data of WeChat Search, delivery-related keywords are most frequently searched by users.

As China's leading on-demand delivery platform, Dada Now partners with WeChat Search to tap the user potential in the WeChat ecosystem. With the support of WeChat Search in terms of promotion, products and operations, Dada Now has achieved efficient growth in branding and user ordering in the WeChat ecosystem. The search volume of Dada Now in the official brand portal increased by more than 100%, and the related-search volume in the WeChat ecosystem increased by 250%. At the same time, WeChat Mini Program has become the top performer in attracting new users among all channels. Through the cooperation with WeChat Search, the number of new users who place orders on Dada's WeChat Mini Program increased by 30%.

When users search for keywords such as "Dada" and "Dada Now" on WeChat Search, the platform will lead them to the official brand portal. In the portal, "Express Send" and "Express Check" directly meet the users' needs, attract customers through coupons. When users search keywords such as "Run Errands" and "Intra-City Delivery", the results will be customized based on the search habits of the user.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-groups-dada-now-attracted-new-users-by-30-through-expanding-partnership-with-wechat-search-301274534.html

SOURCE Dada Group

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

08:02 Credit Suisse, Nestlé und Lonza heute im Fokus
05:59 Daily Markets: DAX – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / Lafarge Holcim – 10er-EMA erreicht
21.04.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
21.04.21 Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht
21.04.21 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
20.04.21 Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV
20.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Temenos AG, Softwareone Holding AG
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/A-YYsEdYVR

IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV

Nestlé am 21.04.2021

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stadler erhält SBB-Auftrag in Milliardenhöhe - Aktie profitiert
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche bestätigt Ausblick fürs Gesamtjahr
Tesla in China unter Druck: Entschuldigung nach Protest auf Automesse - Tesla-Aktie im Plus
LafargeHolcim-Aktie in Grün: LafargeHolcim prüft wohl Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
CS-Aktie im Minus: Archegos-Debakel könnte Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht mehr kosten
Credit Suisse schreibt rote Quartalszahlen und muss Kapital aufnehmen - Finma eröffnet zweites Verfahren
Analystin ist bullish gestimmt: Coinbase-Aktie könnte 600 US-Dollar erreichen
Coinbase-Aktie schwächer: Deutsche Börse stellt Handel mit Coinbase-Aktie ab Freitag zunächst ein
"Nicht die Fed bekämpfen": Welche Aktien von einer steigenden Inflation profitieren könnten
Evolva mit Verkäufen im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie mit Abschlägen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit