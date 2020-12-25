SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’200 0.2%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0805 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.1%  Gold 1’857 -0.8%  Bitcoin 21’858 3.4%  Dollar 0.8896 -0.2%  Öl 51.3 0.4% 
25.12.2020 04:10:00

Dada Group and PepsiCo Deepen Strategic Partnership and Launch "Bring Happiness Home" Campaign for Chinese Spring Festival

SHANGHAI, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada" or the "Company"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, and PepsiCo, a global leader in convenience foods and beverages, announced a new strategic partnership.

The partnership will focus on increasing PepsiCo's market share in the carbonated beverage category by collaborating on a "flagship" carbonated beverage brand based on refined user operation, online product supply and trilateral marketing innovation by platform, brand and retailer. To commemorate the partnership, David Wong, Franchise Vice President of PepsiCo China, Bill Yang, Modern Trade Channel General Manager of Pepsi Beverage Business and Jun Jiang, General Manager of JDDJ's Business and User Growth Department, signed a cooperation agreement in Beijing.

signing ceremony

At the signing ceremony, PepsiCo and JDDJ, Dada's local on-demand retail platform, also announced the launch of the "Bring Happiness Home" marketing campaign for the 2021 Spring Festival. "Bring Happiness Home" is a marketing campaign for Chinese New Year originally created by PepsiCo in 2012. In recent years, it has become one of the most anticipated marketing campaigns during the Spring Festival. In 2020, JDDJ first joined the marketing campaign with 170 million online views. As a result, during the event, PepsiCo's sales on JDDJ nearly doubled compared to the previous year, and the per customer transaction also increased significantly.

In this year's "Bring Happiness Home" event, JDDJ will work with PepsiCo to strengthen its omni-channel business, achieve enhanced online and offline integration and launch the marketing event, with a theme of "staying home during the Spring Festival".

PepsiCo and JDDJ's partnership began in 2018 and over the past two years, the two companies have collaborated on several innovative marketing campaigns including PepsiCo's football package, the UEFA Champions League event and PepsiCo's "For The Love of It" campaign. As a result, PepsiCo's sales on JDDJ have grown quickly, and from January to November this year, PepsiCo's beverage sales increased 195%, accounting for more than 40% of total carbonated beverage sales on JDDJ.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-group-and-pepsico-deepen-strategic-partnership-and-launch-bring-happiness-home-campaign-for-chinese-spring-festival-301198479.html

SOURCE Dada Group

