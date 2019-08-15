15.08.2019 03:45:00

Dable unveiled the personalized product recommendation solution 'Karamel.ai' at EEC 2019

SEOUL, South Korea and JARKATA, Indonesia, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Content discovery platform Dable unveiled the personalized product recommendation solution 'Karamel.ai' at e-commerce conference, Exabytes eCommerce Conference (EEC) in Indonesia. ECC was held at the Function Hall Citywalk Sudirman on August 14th. 

  • Download photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1ORJy6D72pAUO5TdBG6k1k7vMKFH0y9ox

Dable, a technology-based start-up, recommends personalized content such as 'Content You May Like' based on real-time big data processing and personalization technology. Dable collects data from more than 1,800 global media and analyzes what content users have viewed.

Through 'Dable Content Recommendation' solution, Dable makes it easier for online readers to find the content that they want. It improves reader satisfaction and contributes to increase the media performance both in terms of traffic and media profits. Dable also provides 'Dable Native Ad' solution, which has a similar format to website content and avoids interfering with the user experience from viewing the content. Dable analyzes user interests based on visit information and reflects this analysis in the advertisements so that it can help the profit increase of advertisers.

'Karamel.ai' allows eCommerce to use both personalized product recommendation and customized targeting native advertising through real-time personalized recommendation technology. In the e-commerce website, 'Karamel.ai' exposes substitutes to induce purchase decisions, and by showing complement goods, it seeks to purchase additional products. In addition, through real-time big data processing technology, 'Karamel.ai' can analyze the products that customers are currently viewing and recommend optimized products.

Allan Ronny Dengah, Global Business Manager of Dable Indonesia, said "'Karamel.ai' is effective in increasing e-commerce sales and lowering users' departure from the website by recommending products based on user's interests on e-commerce websites in which users' conversion is caused. In the case of a Korean duty-free shop, sales rose more than 7% after applying 'Karamel.ai'. The CTR (Click Through Ratio) is more than five times higher than the 'popular product recommendation' on many e-commerce websites, and has reduced user departure."

Based in South Korea, Dable entered Indonesia in 2017 with its outstanding services like big data, personalization, and machine learning (AI), and expanded toJapan, Taiwan, Vietnam etc. 

For more details: http://dable.io/id/ 

Contact 
Sabrina Rahma Azalia
Global Business Manager at Dable Indonesia 
bizdev@dable.io 
http://dable.io/id/ (Indonesia)
http://dable.io/en/ (English)

SOURCE Dable

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Ölpreise steigen deutlich wegen Entspannung im Handelskonflikt
14.08.19
SMI nach Achterbahnfahrt fester
14.08.19
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Käufer können wichtige Unterstützung verteidigen / Julius Bär – Wichtiger Support getroffen
13.08.19
Vontobel: Beyond Meat, Tesla & Wirecard - Die Volatilitätsgiganten
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12.08.19
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden größer
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken kurzzeitig auf neues Jahrestief fällt
Hat Tesla mit dem Megapack-Energiespeichersystem einen neuen Wachstumstreiber gefunden?
Rezessionsängste: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Darum verlieren Euro und Dollar etwas zum Franken
Schindler-Aktie verliert: Schindler mit mehr Umsatz und tieferem Gewinn
Bell-Aktie gibt nach: Bell schreibt Verlust im Halbjahr - Umbau in Deutschland, Schweinpest belasten
Straumann-Aktie verliert deutlich: Straumann mit mehr Umsatz im Halbjahr
Warum der Euro unter 1,09 Franken notiert - auch zum Dollar schwächer
Umfassender Fragenkatalog: Datenschutzbeauftragte weltweit besorgt um Facebooks Libra
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: USA wollen Erhebung von Strafzöllen auf manche chinesische Waren verschieben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionsängste: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Mittwoch nach. Auch die Anleger auf dem deutschen Börsenparkett waren in Verkaufslaune. Die Wall Street ist im Mittwochshandel eingebrochen. Lediglich an den Aktienmärkten in Asien ging es zur Wochenmitte bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB