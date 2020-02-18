+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
18.02.2020 02:30:00

Dable Launches 'Digital Media Landscape' to decipher Indonesia's Media Market

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The content discovery platform Dable, a member company of the Born2Global Centre, published the "Digital Media Landscape Indonesia" that offers a bird's eye-view of today's digital media landscape in Indonesia.

Dable used the findings of Alexa Internet (a US-based web traffic analysis company) to designate the top 50 media companies in Indonesia, and released infographics on the Indonesian digital media market, organized by media group and category.

Dable is a startup from South Korea that specializes in individualized content recommendation technology, which utilizes real-time big data and personalization technology to recommend media content that matches the interests of each user. Dable has partnerships with 1,800 media companies worldwide including 80 media outlets in Indonesia.

Indonesia's TOP 50 Media includes Okezone, Tribunnews, Detik, Liputan6 and Kompas. People can check detailed medias belonging to major media groups such as DetikNetwork, Jawa Pos, Metro Media Group, Tempo Media Group, IDN Media, Arkadia Digital Media, VIVA, Kompas Gramedia, KapanLagi Youniverse, as well as MNC Media Group. Furthermore, the 'Digital Media Landscape' Indonesia organizes media outlets by different categories (i.e. general news, Food-Travel, Entertainment, Health, Sport, Business-finance, Fashion-Lifestyle, Community, Gaming-tech-digital, Automotive), making it easier to understand the Indonesian media market.

Dable also released a summary of media use based on user gender, age, and devices used. The results of this analysis showed that out of all media website users, 88.78 percent consume news contents via their smartphones, with almost all smartphone users (95.4 percent) being Android users. In terms of news consumption, a gender-based distribution showed that the number of male consumers was roughly double (66.5 percent) that of female consumers (33.5 percent). An age-based distribution showed that the highest percentage of users (38 percent) were between the ages of 25 and 34, with the second largest group (20 percent) between the ages of 18 and 24, and the third largest group (17 percent) between the ages of 35 and 44. In all age groups, male users showed a higher rate of news consumption than female users, with the exception of users in the 18–24 age group. 

Lee Ho-young, General manager at Dable Indonesia, said, "Increasingly more people are consuming contents through the Internet, which, in turn, makes digital media an increasingly lucrative advertising channel for marketers. The 'Digital Media Landscape Indonesia' is useful to both media companies and marketers. For media companies, it provides a better understanding of the current Indonesian media landscape. For marketers, it provides the insights necessary to secure target users as well as information on the media that can attract such users."

For more detailed information on Dable, visit http://dable.io/en/

Media contact
Dable
Sabrina Rahma Azalia, Partnership manager
biz-id@dable.io

Born2Global Centre
Jina Lee, PR Manager
jlee@born2global.com 

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200214/2720745-1

 

SOURCE Born2Global Centre

