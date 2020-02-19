Da Nang City is in the effort of prevention, fighting against the Out-break of COVID-19

DA NANG, Vietnam, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Da NangCity has so far conducted efficient control over the situation while preventive measures against the epidemic have been applied at all destinations. Da Nang City is currently a safe destination. According to updates from the portal of Da Nang (http://danang.gov.vn) and Department of Health's website (http://soyte.danang.gov.vn) by 13:30, February 14, 2020, no case, locals and tourists alike, that has tested positive for COVID-19.

Da Nang Tourism Department has been working with the Department of Health, local authorities and tourism businesses to take measures to prevent from the epidemic and ensure safety for tourists. Attractions and service units have been taking action well such as disinfectant liquid spraying, distributing face masks and promoting COVID-19's safe activities among tourists. As of today, tourism activities in the city of Da Nang have been organized normally. Tourist attractions such as Sun World Ba Na Hills Da Nang, Marble Mount, Da Nang Museum, Museum of Cham Sculpture, Than Tai Hot Springs Park, Son Tra Peninsula and Linh Ung Pagoda are still open to visitors.

For further detailed information, please surf the portals of Da Nang City (http://DaNang.gov.vn); Da Nang Department of Health (http://soyte.danang.gov.vn) and Da Nang Tourism (https://DaNangfantasticity.com).

Da Nang Tourism Department welcomes all partners, visitors by providing such useful information. Da Nang City is SAFE - FRIENDLY - HOSPITABLE for the next destinations.

SOURCE Da Nang Tourism Department