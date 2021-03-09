D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2021 Second Quarter Earnings on April 22, 2021

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 877-407-8033. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference conference ID #40324. The teleconference replay will be available through April 29, 2021. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through July 31, 2021.

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 90 markets in 29 states across the United States and closed 71,168 homes in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes ranging from $150,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for homebuyers through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries.

