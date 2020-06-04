D.O. Goode's newly released "Wilson the Watchdog and the Melted Ice Cream" shares the heartwarming story of a dog's adventures during Saint Bernard's birthday

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wilson the Watchdog and the Melted Ice Cream": a captivating book about Wilson, a lovable watchdog who finds a wonderful circumstance of overcoming trials during Saint Bernard's birthday. "Wilson the Watchdog and the Melted Ice Cream" is the creation of published author D.O. Goode, a passionate, business-minded writer from Tyler, Texas.

Goode shares, "Wilson is a lovable, funny, and curious golden retriever. In 'Wilson the Watchdog and the Melted Ice Cream,' Wilson is eager to celebrate Saint Bernard's birthday with a party in his backyard.

"Unforeseen circumstances have put the party in jeopardy. Wilson must race against time to overcome these obstacles placed in front of him. During these efforts to host the best birthday party ever, he makes new friends, solves a mystery, and learns a valuable life lesson."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D.O. Goode's new book is an exquisite opus that shows the beauty of life through the uplifting moments of a dog and his amazing peers.

Follow Wilson in his quest to surpass the unexpected trials that come his way as he anticipates celebrating Saint Bernard's birthday.

