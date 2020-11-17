D-Link Supercharges Wi-Fi Connectivity for Businesses with Comprehensive Range of Multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Access Points

TAIPEI, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link today unveiled four new Wi-Fi 6 access points across its Nuclias Connect and Nuclias Cloud network management solutions. These access points incorporate the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard and are designed to solve connectivity issues better than ever before for key business sectors such as education, hospitality, and retail/SMBs that are experiencing a growing number of users and devices.

D-Link's new AX3600 Wi-Fi 6 access points (DAP-X2850, and DBA-X2830P) and AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 access points (DAP-X2810 and DBA-X1230P) provide new technological enhancements that allow for all businesses and users to optimize their performance, especially in high density network environments such as supermarkets, schools, busy offices, and factories where multiple users use multiple devices simultaneously. Designed for operation in both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz spectrums, these access points provide more reliable, consistent connections over a longer range. MU-MIMO, OFDMA, and 1024-QAM dramatically reduce latency as well as increase data rate throughput and network capacity. In addition to enhanced security with support for WPA3 Enterprise wireless encryption, the new access points also provide PoE support, Airtime Fairness to efficiently share coverage among clients, and Band Steering for efficient traffic management.

"Wi-Fi 6 is an exciting technology, offering previously unseen connectivity and even more opportunities for businesses than ever before," affirmed Mark Chen, President, D-Link. "At D-Link, we're committed to being at the forefront of technology. By creating the tools and products that integrate the latest enhancements like Wi-Fi 6 and making them highly accessible for all businesses, we're developing stronger connections for better business."

D-Link's centralized network management solutions allow businesses to manage the new access points and optimize operations and productivity. Nuclias Connect is a free, intuitive software-based platform designed for on-premise network management, offering cost-effective scalability and privacy for SMBs. Designed for smaller organizations with limited IT knowledge/budget, Nuclias Cloud is a 100% cloud-based network management platform that features effortless deployment, easy management, and unlimited scalability. With two different systems, D-Link has the enterprise Wi-Fi 6 solution for every industry and every business scenario.

DAP-X2850 (Nuclias Connect), and DBA-X2830P (Nuclias Cloud)

Dual-band AX3600 with up to 3.6 Gbps combined wireless speeds

4 x 4 MU-MIMO omnidirectional antenna

1 x 2.5G Ethernet + 1 Gigabit Ethernet

Supports Link Aggregation

DAP-X2810 (Nuclias Connect) and DBA-X1230P (Nuclias Cloud)

Dual-band AX1800 with up to 1.8 Gbps combined wireless speeds

2 x 2 MU-MIMO omnidirectional antenna

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

For more information, please download our D-Link Wi-Fi 6 Whitepaper.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

