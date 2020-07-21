21.07.2020 04:00:00

D-Link Launches Group Temperature Screening Camera Kit with AI Facial Recognition

TAIPEI, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link today announced the new DCS-9500T Group Temperature Screening Camera Kit that can simultaneously scan up to 30 people with a rapid response time within 30 ms, eliminating queues in busy public areas such as office buildings, factories, schools, shopping centers, etc. The DCS-9500T features dual-lens technology for high-quality footage, while 17 viewing modes and intelligent facial recognition allow for accurate, rapid identification. The DCS-9500T can precisely distinguish people and raise an alarm when someone has an elevated temperature. Body temperature can be measured to an accuracy of +/-0.3 degree Celsius with a sensitivity of 40mK.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect everyone globally, accurate temperature monitoring has become more important than ever," said D-Link Corporation Chairman John Lee. "The DCS-9500T is the essential solution for businesses to protect their employees and customers and enhance public safety in busy public spaces."

The total solution includes the thermal camera and blackbody, providing higher accuracy results and fewer false alarms. The DCS-9500T also comes with free management software that allows for remote management, device configuration, and data analysis across multiple sites.

Availability

The DCS-9500T Group Temperature Screening Camera Kit is currently available for purchase from D-Link resellers and distributors.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

SOURCE D-Link

