26.01.2021 02:00:00

D-Link Elevates Modern Smart Homes with Covr Series Wi-Fi 6 Solution

TAIPEI, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation today announced their new COVR-X1870 Series Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Systems, including multi-pack options that are all equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technology to provide faster speeds, greater capacity, and less network congestion for the modern device-dense smart home. With next generation speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps total, these Covr AX Wi-Fi 6 solutions are perfect for simultaneous 4K streaming, VR gaming, video calling, and keeping the smart home connected. They also feature 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port for optional wired connectivity.

The Covr systems are packed with advanced features to provide users with the optimal networking experience. OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology communicate more data to more devices, and BSS coloring makes the network more efficient, improving the overall Wi-Fi 6 performance. D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh allows users to expand their network according to their needs, while Smart Roaming and Smart Steering ensure reliable, stable connection throughout the home. The COVR-X1870 series also features the latest WPA3 encryption. Setup is easy with the D-Link Wi-Fi App, which also offers enhanced parental controls.

Covr AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Systems

  • Single Pack COVR-X1870: Coverage up to 275 sqm/ 3000 sq. ft.
  • 2-Pack COVR-X1872: Coverage up to 510 sqm/ 5500 sq. ft.
  • 3-Pack COVR-X1873: Coverage up to 740 sqm/ 8000 sq. ft.
  • 4-Pack COVR-X1874: Coverage up to 925 sqm/ 10,000 sq. ft.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/d-link-elevates-modern-smart-homes-with-covr-series-wi-fi-6-solution-301213759.html

SOURCE D-Link Corporation

