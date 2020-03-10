D-Link Brings to Market New Line of Innovative WiFi Routers

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global WiFi solutions company D-Link today announced the availability of four new models in its SMART line of WiFi Routers. In addition to a robust set of features, the D-Link WiFi Mesh routers work seamlessly with D-Link Mesh Extenders to make overall home WiFi performance more efficient.* Each router comes equipped with MU-MIMO technology, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration along with enhanced parental controls to deliver flexible, affordable, future-proof solutions for consumers.

"We recognize today's households want a WiFi router that combines superior performance and cutting-edge features without breaking the bank," said Rayan Fakhro, product line manager, consumer solutions, D-Link Systems. "Our latest line, with D-Link WiFi Mesh, allows users to enjoy fast, reliable coverage to match their increasing amount of high-bandwidth devices. Easy setup and management via the D-Link Wi-Fi App and parental controls reinforces our commitment to best-in-class networking."

The routers are outfitted with a host of industry-leading hardware and software functions for varying users:

AC1750 MU-MIMO WiFi Gigabit Router (DIR-1750-US)

Dual-Band speeds up to 450Mbps (2.4GHz) + 1300Mbps (5GHz)

Four external high-gain antennas for expanded coverage

AC1900 MU-MIMO Gigabit WiFi Router (DIR-1950-US)

Advanced Dual-Band speeds up to 600 Mbps (2.4GHz) + 1300Mbps (5GHz)

Four external high-gain antennas for expanded coverage

AC2600 MU-MIMO Gigabit WiFi Router (DIR-2640-US)

Dynamic Dual-Band speeds up to 800Mbps (2.4GHz) + 1733 Mbps (5GHz)

Four external high-gain antennas for expanded coverage

Dual USB ports (3.0 & 2.0)

AC3000 MU-MIMO Gigabit WiFi Router (DIR-3040-US)

Ultra-fast Tri-Band speeds up to 400 Mbps (2.4GHz) + 866 Mbps (5GHz) + 1733 Mbps (5GHz)

Six external high-gain antennas for expanded coverage

Dual USB ports (3.0 & 2.0)

At the forefront of innovation with Mesh technology, the SMART routers create and maintain a single, personalized home network when paired with compatible D-Link WiFi Mesh-enabled extenders. The result is smooth WiFi with expanded coverage to meet a household's connectivity needs.

The routers technological advancements are complemented by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration, including voice control capability - delighting smart home owners who want to manage devices using network commands.

Users can manage their router with the free D-Link WiFi App on a smartphone or tablet (available on Android and iOS). Growing households can enable enhanced Profile-Based Parental Controls to create unique user profiles on devices, set schedules, limit Internet access, and more.

Availability and Pricing

Each router is now available on Amazon and other leading retailers at the following announced prices:

SMART AC1750 High-Power WiFi Router (DIR-1750-US), $89.99 MSRP

MSRP SMART AC1900 High-Power WiFi Router (DIR-1950-US), $99.99 MSRP

MSRP SMART AC2600 High-Power WiFi Router (DIR-2640-US), $149.99 MSRP

MSRP SMART AC3000 High-Power Tri-Band WiFi Router (DIR-3040-US), $179.99 MSRP

About D-Link

D-Link designs, develops, and manufactures award-winning products that connect homes, businesses, and services providers. It implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management.

D-Link, mydlink, and the D-Link logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third-party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2020. D-Link. All Rights Reserved.

*To create a mesh network and experience roaming, a client device that supports 802.11K/V and an extender that supports D-Link WiFi Mesh is required.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/d-link-brings-to-market-new-line-of-innovative-wifi-routers-301020304.html

SOURCE D-Link Systems, Inc.