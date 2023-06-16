Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'386 0.7%  SPI 15'006 0.6%  Dow 34'480 0.2%  DAX 16'358 0.4%  Euro 0.9773 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'395 0.7%  Gold 1'956 -0.1%  Bitcoin 23'099 1.3%  Dollar 0.8936 0.2%  Öl 75.8 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 24: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Chancen birgt Chinook Therapeutics für Novartis
Millionenzahlung: Bayer legt Roundup-Streit mit New Yorker Staatsanwaltschaft gegen Millionenzahlung bei - Bayer-Aktie im Plus
Morgan Stanley-Experten warnen Anleger: Gewinnrezession noch in diesem Jahr möglich
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Evolva126205578Zurich Insurance1107539Logitech2575132Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528SoftwareONE49645150ABB1222171NVIDIA994529
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
ADL PartnerAct. Aktie [Valor: 900055 / ISIN: FR0000062978]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.06.2023 18:30:00

DÉKUPLE: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON 16 JUNE 2023

ADL PartnerAct.
32.40 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON 16 JUNE 2023

_____

Dividend of €0.88 per share, to be paid out on 23 June 2023
Board renewal


Paris, 16 June 2023 (6:30pm) - ADLPartner’s Combined General Meeting, chaired by Mr Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was held today.

Approval of the full-year accounts for 2022

The general meeting approved the corporate and consolidated financial statements for 2022.

Dividend pay-out

The general meeting decided to pay out a dividend of €0.88 per share for fiscal year 2022, in accordance with the Board of Directors proposal. Its ex-dividend date has been set for 21 June 2023 and it will be released for payment on 23 June.

Board renewal

The general meeting decided to renew the terms of 9 directors for a period of three years, through to the end of the ordinary general meeting convened in 2026 to deliberate on the accounts for the year ending 31 December 2025.

The general meeting also noted the end of Ms Robin Smith's term of office as director, and decided not to appoint a replacement, the number of Board members now being set at 9 (4 women and 5 men). All shareholders warmly thanked Ms Robin Smith for her support and involvement in the Group's development over several decades.

Lastly, the general meeting decided to renew Mr Dinesh Katiyar as an observer for a three-year term of office.

Other resolutions

The Company’s shareholders adopted all the other resolutions, including:

  • Approval of regulated agreements and the compensation policy for the Company’s corporate officers and Board members for 2023, as well as all the elements making up the compensation and benefits paid or awarded during or for the 2022 fiscal year to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
  • Authorization for the Board of Directors to implement a share buyback program.

Board’s decisions

The Board of Directors met following the general meeting and renewed Mr Bertrand Laurioz’s term as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The Board has also redefined the composition of its advisory committees:

  • Audit Committee, made up of Ms Delphine Grison and Mr Roland Massenet, its chairman.
  • Appointments and Compensation Committee, made up of Ms Delphine Grison and Mr Xavier Gandillot, its chairman.
  • Development Committee, made up of Mr Stéphane Treppoz, Mr Roland Massenet, Mr Dinesh Katiyar and Mr Bertrand Laurioz, its chairman.
  • CSR Committee, made up of Ms Caroline Desaegher, Ms Isabelle Vigneron-Laurioz and Ms Claire Vigneron-Brunel, its chairwoman.

The quorum conditions and the detailed voting results are available on the French version of DÉKUPLE’s website (www.dekuple.com).

About DÉKUPLE
Founded in 1972, DÉKUPLE is a major player for cross-channel data marketing. The Group designs, markets and implements customer acquisition, loyalty and relationship management services on its own behalf or for its partners and clients across all distribution channels. Its expert capabilities enable it to support brands with their marketing needs, and to create, on its own behalf, portfolios that generate recurrent revenues. The Group works with two-thirds of the companies from the CAC 40 and large numbers of mid-market firms.
DÉKUPLE recorded net sales of €181.2m in 2022. Present in France, Spain, Portugal and China, the Group employs more than 1.000 people.
DÉKUPLE is the commercial brand of ADLPartner, a French limited company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors, listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C.
ISIN: FR0000062978 - DKUPL
www.dekuple.com

Contacts

DÉKUPLE
Investor Relations & Financial Information
tel: +33 (0)1 41 58 72 03 - relations.investisseurs@dekuple.com

CALYPTUS
Cyril Combe - tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 - dekuple@calyptus.net

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ADL PartnerAct.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ADL PartnerAct.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:58 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf General Motors, Tesla
11:16 BNP Paribas: Reisebranche auf Erholungskurs
09:45 SG-Marktüberblick: 16.06.2023
08:00 Japans Wirtschaftserwachen: Vom «verlorenen Jahrzehnt» zur aufstrebenden Anlagechance
06:10 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Erholung vom Tagestief
15.06.23 Julius Bär: 20.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
15.06.23 DAX Ausblick: Fed setzt auf Zinspause – alle Augen auf die EZB
15.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'847.14 19.83 A0SSMU
Short 12'104.57 13.91 OFSSMU
Short 12'546.33 8.98 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'386.26 16.06.2023 17:30:06
Long 10'919.50 19.01 XTSSMU
Long 10'679.46 13.58 XDSSMU
Long 10'227.37 8.77 5SSMXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff zieht am Mittag deutlich an
Nach EZB-Zinsendscheid: Wall Street schliesst mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX geht wenig verändert aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank Fed verkündet Zinspause - erneute Erhöhung möglich
SoftwareONE-Aktie haussiert zweistellig: Bain Capital bietet mit Gründeraktionären 2,9 Milliarden Franken für SoftwareONE - SoftwareONE lehnt ab
VAT-Aktie wird abgestraft: VAT führt Kurzarbeit für 650 Mitarbeiter in der Schweiz ein
DocMorris-Aktie mit schwacher Performance: UBS streicht Kursziel zusammen
Geldpolitischer Gegenwind nimmt zu: Bitcoin fällt unter 25'000 US-Dollar
Nach Zinsentscheidungen: SMI und DAX gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Calida-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Calida rechnet wegen gescheiterter Übernahme mit tieferem Umsatz
INTERROLL-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: INTERROLL gibt Gewinnwarnung heraus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit