16.06.2023 18:30:00
DÉKUPLE: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON 16 JUNE 2023
Dividend of €0.88 per share, to be paid out on 23 June 2023
Board renewal
Paris, 16 June 2023 (6:30pm) - ADLPartner’s Combined General Meeting, chaired by Mr Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was held today.
Approval of the full-year accounts for 2022
The general meeting approved the corporate and consolidated financial statements for 2022.
Dividend pay-out
The general meeting decided to pay out a dividend of €0.88 per share for fiscal year 2022, in accordance with the Board of Directors proposal. Its ex-dividend date has been set for 21 June 2023 and it will be released for payment on 23 June.
Board renewal
The general meeting decided to renew the terms of 9 directors for a period of three years, through to the end of the ordinary general meeting convened in 2026 to deliberate on the accounts for the year ending 31 December 2025.
The general meeting also noted the end of Ms Robin Smith's term of office as director, and decided not to appoint a replacement, the number of Board members now being set at 9 (4 women and 5 men). All shareholders warmly thanked Ms Robin Smith for her support and involvement in the Group's development over several decades.
Lastly, the general meeting decided to renew Mr Dinesh Katiyar as an observer for a three-year term of office.
Other resolutions
The Company’s shareholders adopted all the other resolutions, including:
- Approval of regulated agreements and the compensation policy for the Company’s corporate officers and Board members for 2023, as well as all the elements making up the compensation and benefits paid or awarded during or for the 2022 fiscal year to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
- Authorization for the Board of Directors to implement a share buyback program.
Board’s decisions
The Board of Directors met following the general meeting and renewed Mr Bertrand Laurioz’s term as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
The Board has also redefined the composition of its advisory committees:
- Audit Committee, made up of Ms Delphine Grison and Mr Roland Massenet, its chairman.
- Appointments and Compensation Committee, made up of Ms Delphine Grison and Mr Xavier Gandillot, its chairman.
- Development Committee, made up of Mr Stéphane Treppoz, Mr Roland Massenet, Mr Dinesh Katiyar and Mr Bertrand Laurioz, its chairman.
- CSR Committee, made up of Ms Caroline Desaegher, Ms Isabelle Vigneron-Laurioz and Ms Claire Vigneron-Brunel, its chairwoman.
The quorum conditions and the detailed voting results are available on the French version of DÉKUPLE’s website (www.dekuple.com).
About DÉKUPLE
Founded in 1972, DÉKUPLE is a major player for cross-channel data marketing. The Group designs, markets and implements customer acquisition, loyalty and relationship management services on its own behalf or for its partners and clients across all distribution channels. Its expert capabilities enable it to support brands with their marketing needs, and to create, on its own behalf, portfolios that generate recurrent revenues. The Group works with two-thirds of the companies from the CAC 40 and large numbers of mid-market firms.
DÉKUPLE recorded net sales of €181.2m in 2022. Present in France, Spain, Portugal and China, the Group employs more than 1.000 people.
DÉKUPLE is the commercial brand of ADLPartner, a French limited company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors, listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C.
ISIN: FR0000062978 - DKUPL
www.dekuple.com
Contacts
DÉKUPLE
Investor Relations & Financial Information
tel: +33 (0)1 41 58 72 03 - relations.investisseurs@dekuple.com
CALYPTUS
Cyril Combe - tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 - dekuple@calyptus.net
