10.11.2020 16:45:00

Cyxone files patent application to extend exclusivity of Rabeximod

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyxone (publ.) announced today that the company has filed for an extended patent protection of Rabeximod with the European Patent Office (EPO), that will be extended to other territories in due course. An approval of the application will strengthen the company's intellectual property portfolio and generate a longer market exclusivity for Rabeximod.

Cyxone develops Rabeximod, a potentially disease modifying drug candidate for chronic diseases of the immune system as well as for critical conditions such as virally induced acute respiratory disorders. The candidate drug is subject to two planned Phase 2 clinical trials investigating its safety and efficacy as treatment in moderate Covid-19 and for the management of rheumatoid arthritis.

The company's research and development efforts have resulted, in a short period of time, in the filing of five new patent applications, which improves and extends IP protection for the drug candidate. Assuming a positive outcome, Rabeximod will enjoy a period of patent protection, effectively, until 2041. This period may be extended in case Rabeximod becomes eligible for patent term extension. The full details of the today's application will be made public in April 2022, 18 months following the application date.

"We are thrilled by the recent advances being made in the development of Rabeximod, which is currently being evaluated in two broad indications where safe and effective therapies are greatly needed. As we eventually will move into partnering negotiations, we see an immense value in a securing a robust patent portfolio for this unique candidate drug", comments CEO Tara Heitner.

Contact

Tara Heitner, CEO
Tel: +46 70 781 88 08
Email: tara.heitner@cyxone.com
Adelgatan 21
211 22 Malmö, Sweden

This contains such information that Cyxone AB is required to make public under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided under the auspices of the above contact person for publication on 10 November 2020 at 16.30 CET.

About Cyxone

Cyxone AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CYXO) develops disease modifying therapies for diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis as well as treatments for virally induced acute respiratory disorders. Rabeximod is a Phase 2 candidate drug being evaluated for the management of rheumatoid arthritis and moderate Covid-19 infections. T20K is a Phase 1 candidate drug for treatment of multiple sclerosis. Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8 503 015 50, ca@mangold.se. For more information, please visit www.cyxone.com

