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Cytokinetics Aktie 21533074 / US23282W6057

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13.10.2026 07:10:23

Cytokinetics Highlights Exercise Capacity, Responder Data For Aficamten In NHCM At HFSA 2026

Cytokinetics
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(RTTNews) - Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK), a speciality cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, announced that it presented additional data from ACACIA-HCM (Assessment Comparing aficamten to Placebo on Cardiac Endpoints In Adults with Non-Obstructive HCM) at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting 2026.

Additional analyses from ACACIA-HCM characterised exercise performance, treatment effect, dose titration and safety of aficamten in non-obstructive HCM.

MYQORZO (aficamten) is a cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in the U.S., China, the European Union, and the United Kingdom for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM).

Comprehensive Exercise Performance Analysis Data

A prespecified analysis from ACACIA-HCM evaluated aficamten using the 2026 Boston Exercise Aggregate Physiologic Response Score (BEAP-RS), a composite measure of exercise performance spanning submaximal exertion through recovery. At 36 weeks, aficamten significantly improved overall exercise performance, as measured by the BEAP-RS, compared with placebo (p<0.001).

Improvements were observed across all five exercise and recovery domains and were associated with better patient-reported health status (KCCQ-CSS), NYHA functional class, and lower NT-proBNP levels. The findings further characterise aficamten's impact on exercise capacity in patients with non-obstructive HCM.

Efficacy Responder Analysis Data

A responder analysis from ACACIA-HCM assessed aficamten's overall clinical impact in patients with symptomatic non-obstructive HCM.

At 36 weeks, a higher proportion of patients receiving aficamten achieved clinically meaningful improvements than those on placebo across all five evaluated domains, with statistically significant benefits in symptom relief, left atrial volume index (LAVI), septal e' velocity, and NT-proBNP reduction, the company said.

An increase in peak VO2 of at least 0.5 mL/kg/min was observed in 45% of patients on aficamten compared to 37% on placebo (p=0.1).

Overall, 53% of aficamten-treated patients showed a response in at least three domains, compared with 13% of placebo-treated patients, suggesting benefits across multiple measures of disease burden.

Dose Titration and Safety Analysis Data

At the end of the titration period, 80.7% of patients were on 15 or 20 mg.

Dose titration led to predictable, dose-proportional changes in plasma aficamten concentration and reductions in left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), which then remained stable from week 8 through week 36.

According to the company, in ACACIA-HCM, the factors associated with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below 50% were lower baseline LVEF and permanent atrial fibrillation.

Two patients receiving aficamten experienced serious heart failure events associated with LVEF below 50%. An additional 10 aficamten-treated patients experienced serious heart failure events without LVEF falling below 50%, resulting in a total of 12 patients (4.7%) compared with three patients (1.2%) in the placebo group.

Most heart failure events occurred during dose titration or before week 12, often in the setting of precipitating factors such as rapid atrial fibrillation or infection, and were managed with standard medical therapy, including diuretics, the company said.

The analysis indicated that LVEF-guided dose titration was generally tolerated by most patients with symptomatic nHCM.

Earlier Phase 3 Findings

In the pivotal phase 3 ACACIA-HCM trial, aficamten met both dual primary endpoints, significantly improving KCCQ-CSS and pVO2 compared with placebo in patients with nHCM.

In ACACIA-HCM, aficamten demonstrated statistically significant improvements versus placebo across key secondary endpoints, with no new safety signals identified.

Left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below 50% was reported in 10% of patients receiving aficamten compared with 1% of those receiving placebo.

Meanwhile, serious adverse events of heart failure occurred in 12 patients (4.7%) in the aficamten group and three patients (1.2%) in the placebo group.

CMO Quote

"These additional analyses from ACACIA-HCM add to the body of evidence supporting the overall benefit-risk profile of aficamten in patients with nHCM," said Stephen Heitner, M.D., Cytokinetics' Chief Medical Officer.

Recent Financial & Cash Performance

The company's net loss for the second quarter of 2026 was $198.8 million, or $1.50 per share, basic and diluted, compared to a net loss of $134.4 million, or $1.12 per share in the prior year.

MYQORZO recorded a net product revenue of $25.3 million in the second quarter.

As of June 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and investments totalled $1.7 billion.

Stock Performance

CYTK has traded between $54.30 and $88.31 over the past 52 weeks. The stock closed Monday's trade at $62.79, down 0.19%.

For more such biotech news, visit www.rttnews.com.

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