22.04.2020 14:07:00

Cyprium Partners Announces Closing Of Its Fifth Fund

CLEVELAND, NEW YORK and CHICAGO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyprium Investment Partners ("Cyprium") is pleased to announce the closing of its fifth fund with $445 million of committed capital.  Cyprium greatly appreciates the support of its limited partners which include insurance companies, asset managers, pension funds, and family offices, many of which have been with the group for two decades. 

For the last 22 years, the Cyprium team has been dedicated to providing subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common equity as a minority investor providing tailored solutions directly to family, founder, and entrepreneur-owned companies.  Our 90 past investments totaling $1.6 BN have supported growth, shareholder dividends and buyouts, ESOPs, and minority recapitalizations. 

Over the next several months, Cyprium anticipates a growing need from non-sponsored companies looking to refinance, respond to strategic acquisitions, and expand as the competitive landscape evolves and the economy begins a path toward recovery.  The recent closing of Fund V arms the Cyprium team with the capital that will be critical to support the balance sheets and capital needs of lower middle-market companies as the market recovers. 

ABOUT CYPRIUM PARTNERS
Cyprium Partners is a private equity and mezzanine firm focused on non-controlling investments in profitable middle-market companies, allowing company owners and their management teams to retain a controlling interest in their businesses. Cyprium provides common equity, preferred stock, subordinated debt or any combination thereof, offering flexibility and increasing the certainty of close.

With offices in Cleveland, New York, and Chicago, the firm invests $10 million to $60 million per transaction in U.S. and Canadian companies with $8 million or more of EBITDA. Learn more at cyprium.com.

Contact

Karen Heise

Telephone

216-453-4526

Email

kheise@cyprium.com 

Website

www.cyprium.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyprium-partners-announces-closing-of-its-fifth-fund-301044881.html

SOURCE Cyprium Partners

