Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’531 0.4%  SPI 17’218 0.4%  Dow 46’139 0.1%  DAX 23’163 -0.1%  Euro 0.9291 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’542 0.1%  Gold 4’078 0.2%  Bitcoin 72’816 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8054 0.7%  Öl 63.7 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Amrize143013422Lonza1384101
Top News
Bitcoin-Konkurrent: Arthur Hayes und Winklevoss-Capital glauben an Zcash
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Zurich Insurance Group setzt in Q3 2025 auf diese 10 US-Aktien
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Musk plant grosse Veränderungen für Robotaxis
Bitcoin-Treasury-Unternehmen Strategy weitet BTC-Reserven aus
Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Suche...
eToro entdecken
20.11.2025 04:21:57

Cyprium Metals Board Oks Restart Plan For Nifty Cathode Project, First Production Expected Mid-2026

(RTTNews) - Cyprium Metals Limited (CYPMF, CYM.AX), a copper developer focused on the phased restart of the Nifty Copper Complex in the Paterson region of Western Australia, announced that its board has approved the Cathode Project restart plan. With this approval, the Board has authorized significant expenditures to maintain the project schedule, targeting first copper cathode production in mid-2026.

The restart plan includes re-leaching of existing heap leach pads using a surface leach method, which is expected to recover significant remaining copper. In addition, the solvent extraction electrowinning (SXEW) plant will be refurbished to support a minimum production capacity of 6,000 tonnes per annum.

Early works and procurement of long-lead items have already been approved, with site activities materially advancing the project toward initial leaching and SXEW refurbishment. Cyprium anticipates first cathode production in mid-2026, with the restarted SXEW plant offering potential for extended life and increased production volumes as oxide material becomes available from the Nifty open pit and regional deposits.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Applied Materials, Howmet Aerospace & KLA-Tencor mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Howmet Aerospace
✅ KLA-Tencor

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Applied Materials, Howmet Aerospace & KLA-Tencor mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

19.11.25 Roche rettet den SMI
19.11.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 19.11.2025
19.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Applied Materials, Howmet Aerospace & KLA-Tencor mit François Bloch
19.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Rückfall unter die 200-Tage-Linie
18.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Bayer AG
18.11.25 Alcon: Wachstum beschleunigt sich, aber Übernahmeplan wackelt
18.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Geberit, Swisscom, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’091.21 19.81 SFGBRU
Short 13’375.34 13.57 NTUBSU
Short 13’854.18 8.92 STAB1U
SMI-Kurs: 12’530.62 19.11.2025 17:30:04
Long 12’062.35 19.20 SZEBLU
Long 11’788.62 13.57 SQOB2U
Long 11’296.39 8.92 B1PS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch DZ BANK
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Bitcoin-Warnung: Experte sieht drastische Folgen
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Warburg Research stuft Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Hold ein
Trotz jüngster Korrektur: Cathie Wood bekräftigt Millionenprognose für Bitcoin
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittwochabend auf grünem Terrain
Blicke auf NVIDIA-Zahlen: SMI schliesst fester -- DAX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- Wall Street letztendlich verhalten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Rheinmetall-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger schicken Rheinmetall am Vormittag ins Plus

Top-Rankings

Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Im dritten Quartal 2025 hat sich in David Einhorns Greenlight Capital-Portfolio erneut einiges g ...
Bildquelle: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Auch im dritten Quartal 2025 hielt die Deutsche Bank Beteiligungen an mehreren US-Unternehmen. S ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Zurich Insurance Group setzt in Q3 2025 auf diese 10 US-Aktien
Wie gewohnt hat die Zurich Insurance Group auch im dritten Quartal 2025 ihr US-Aktiendepot veröf ...
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
23:12 GNW-News: Quantexa gibt die allgemeine Verfügbarkeit von Quantexa Unify für Microsoft Fabric bekannt
22:59 Nvidia steigert Umsatz um über 60 Prozent
22:54 GNW-News: Exalate zum dritten Mal in Folge in den Main Software 50 Benelux gelistet
22:46 GNW-News: Quantexa als Kategorieführer in den Berichten "AML Transaction Monitoring" und "KYC Solutions" von Chartis Research 2025 ausgezeichnet
22:30 Selenskyj: Nur Trump kann Krieg beenden
22:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Kleine Erholung - Warten auf Nvidia
22:14 Aktien New York Schluss: Kleine Erholung - Warten auf Nvidia
21:47 US-Militärdelegation führt Gespräche in Kiew
21:07 ROUNDUP: Neue Angriffe Israels auf Gaza - Tote