Cyprium Metals Board Oks Restart Plan For Nifty Cathode Project, First Production Expected Mid-2026
(RTTNews) - Cyprium Metals Limited (CYPMF, CYM.AX), a copper developer focused on the phased restart of the Nifty Copper Complex in the Paterson region of Western Australia, announced that its board has approved the Cathode Project restart plan. With this approval, the Board has authorized significant expenditures to maintain the project schedule, targeting first copper cathode production in mid-2026.
The restart plan includes re-leaching of existing heap leach pads using a surface leach method, which is expected to recover significant remaining copper. In addition, the solvent extraction electrowinning (SXEW) plant will be refurbished to support a minimum production capacity of 6,000 tonnes per annum.
Early works and procurement of long-lead items have already been approved, with site activities materially advancing the project toward initial leaching and SXEW refurbishment. Cyprium anticipates first cathode production in mid-2026, with the restarted SXEW plant offering potential for extended life and increased production volumes as oxide material becomes available from the Nifty open pit and regional deposits.
