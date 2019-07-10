10.07.2019 06:00:00

Cynopsis, "Long Story Short," Daily Newsletter Gets a New Look

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cynopsis has unveiled a new look for Cynopsis, the early morning newsletter that keeps the media community informed and one step ahead.

"We decided to refresh the design of our flagship newsletter," says Publisher Robbie Caploe. "We want our readers to start their day with best experience possible consuming the industry's most important news. This new treatment includes wider margins, a rejuvenated color palate, and an overall bolder presentation." Similar redesigns will eventually be rolled out on other Cynopsis digital products.

Cynopsis, the premier brand serving TV and media executives, covers the latest business deals, trends and job opportunities in the industry. In addition, Cynopsis produces timely conferences and awards programs. More information can be found online: http://www.cynopsis.com. To subscribe for free, visit http://www.cynopsis.com/subscribe.

For editorial inquires, please contact Cynopsis Editorial Director Lynn Leahey at lynn(at)cynopsis.com. For advertising rates and information, contact Publisher Robbie Caploe at rcaploe(at)accessintel.com.

About Cynopsis Media:
Cynopsis is what the TV industry reads first every day. The Cynopsis family of products includes the media industry's most-read daily, Cynopsis, plus sister daily Cynopsis Sports; weekly Esports, the Cynopsis Jobs board and special reports. Serving TV, agency and brand professionals, Cynopsis Media produces conferences, webinars, and awards programs that are second to none. Find out more at cynopsis.com.

 

SOURCE Cynopsis

