Cynopsis Announces Guest Presenter Line-Up for Annual Sports Media Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2020 -- Cynopsis is proud to present the annual awards program, Sports Media Awards, honoring the top sports programs, campaigns and people. The 2020 luminary honorees, along with dozens of category winners, will be spotlighted on Wednesday, August 12 online, in an event jam-packed with exciting guest presenters from all sectors of the industry. The one-hour virtual program is sponsored by Twitch.

In addition to award finalists (click here to see who made the cut), Cynopsis will recognize this year's Luminary Award Winners, being celebrated for their stand-out work in improving the space while executing successful campaigns and initiatives during a time when the sports industry has been turned on its head.

Luminary winners include:



Mark Silverman - President of National Networks - FOX Sports

- President of National Networks - FOX Sports Andrea Joyce - Figure Skater & Gymnastics Reporter - NBCUniversal

- Figure Skater & Gymnastics Reporter - NBCUniversal Titus O'Neil - WWE Superstar & Philanthropist

- WWE Superstar & Philanthropist Brand Of The Year: Doritos

"Amid an unprecedented and challenging year in sports, we are honored and grateful to be able to welcome an incredibly strong lineup of voices and authorities who are both feeling the impact of the changes and are guiding the way forward to navigate not only the pandemic but also the groundbreaking changes that are forever transforming the pillars of traditional sports," says Chris Pursell, Head of Content & Strategic Partnerships for Cynopsis Sports & Esports.

Guest presenters include:



Adam Schein - SiriusXM

- SiriusXM Ana Jurka - Telemundo

- Telemundo Arda Ocal - ESPN

April Ross - Olympian

- Olympian Ashley Adamson - Pac-12 Networks

- Pac-12 Networks Bruce Murray - SiriusXM

- SiriusXM MJ Acosta - NFL

Jeff Eisenband

Scott Braun - MLB Network

- MLB Network Tracy Austin - Tennis Channel

- Tennis Channel And more from Twitch and others!

Register for free today and see who takes home a trophy from Cynopsis' Sports Media Awards. Award program supporters include Blok Sports, NBC Sports, Showtime, SiriusXM, and WWE. Questions? Contact Cynopsis Marketing Director, jenn@cynopsis.com.

