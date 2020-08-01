+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
01.08.2020 12:00:00

Cynopsis Announces Guest Presenter Line-Up for Annual Sports Media Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cynopsis is proud to present the annual awards program, Sports Media Awards, honoring the top sports programs, campaigns and people. The 2020 luminary honorees, along with dozens of category winners, will be spotlighted on Wednesday, August 12 online, in an event jam-packed with exciting guest presenters from all sectors of the industry. The one-hour virtual program is sponsored by Twitch.

In addition to award finalists (click here to see who made the cut), Cynopsis will recognize this year's Luminary Award Winners, being celebrated for their stand-out work in improving the space while executing successful campaigns and initiatives during a time when the sports industry has been turned on its head.

Luminary winners include:

  • Mark Silverman - President of National Networks - FOX Sports
  • Andrea Joyce - Figure Skater & Gymnastics Reporter - NBCUniversal
  • Titus O'Neil - WWE Superstar & Philanthropist
  • Brand Of The Year: Doritos

"Amid an unprecedented and challenging year in sports, we are honored and grateful to be able to welcome an incredibly strong lineup of voices and authorities who are both feeling the impact of the changes and are guiding the way forward to navigate not only the pandemic but also the groundbreaking changes that are forever transforming the pillars of traditional sports," says Chris Pursell, Head of Content & Strategic Partnerships for Cynopsis Sports & Esports.

Guest presenters include:

  • Adam Schein - SiriusXM
  • Ana Jurka - Telemundo
  • Arda Ocal - ESPN
  • April Ross - Olympian
  • Ashley Adamson - Pac-12 Networks
  • Bruce Murray - SiriusXM
  • MJ Acosta - NFL
  • Jeff Eisenband
  • Scott Braun - MLB Network
  • Tracy Austin - Tennis Channel
  • And more from Twitch and others!

Register for free today and see who takes home a trophy from Cynopsis' Sports Media Awards. Award program supporters include Blok Sports, NBC Sports, Showtime, SiriusXM, and WWE. Questions? Contact Cynopsis Marketing Director, jenn@cynopsis.com.

About Cynopsis:
Cynopsis is what the TV industry reads first every day. The Cynopsis family of products includes the media industry's most-read daily, Cynopsis, plus sister daily Cynopsis Sports; weekly Esports, Media Tech, the Cynopsis Jobs board and special reports. Serving TV, agency and brand professionals, Cynopsis Media produces conferences, webinars, and awards programs that are second to none. Find out more at cynopsis.com.

 

SOURCE Cynopsis Media

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.71
2.64 %
Swiss Re 71.76
0.76 %
UBS Group 10.70
0.71 %
Givaudan 3’761.00
0.62 %
Lonza Grp 568.60
0.46 %
SGS 2’391.00
-1.24 %
ABB 22.77
-1.43 %
Nestle 108.10
-1.66 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
-1.66 %
CieFinRichemont 56.50
-1.70 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
31.07.20
Rohstoffe: Eine Anlageklasse mit vielen Möglichkeiten
31.07.20
SMI fällt unter 200-Tage-Linie
30.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
30.07.20
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Eurokurs steigt zeitweise auf den höchsten Stand seit Mai 2018
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger im Bullenmodus
Swiss Re bestätigt Milliardenverlust im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie legt zu
Goldpreis: Chance auf stärksten Monat seit vier Jahren
Lonza-Aktie im Rallymodus - das steckt hinter der starken Performance
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Einbussen
Apple-Aktie reagiert mit Kurssprung: Apple steigert Umsatz - iPhone kommt verspätet in Handel
Corona-Impfstoff vor Testphase: Merck & Co wird wieder zuversichtlicher - Aktie gesucht
Juli 2020: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die US-Indizes zeigten sich zuletzt fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vorwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB